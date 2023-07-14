 Skip to main content
Free haircuts for kids

Calhoun County Career Academy to host its free haircut event Monday

Helena Kirby gives Stockton Millward a cut during free back to school hair cuts at the Calhoun County Career Academy in Jacksonville in 2017. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Looking for a fresh new style for your little minions this summer? 

The Calhoun County Career Academy is hosting its eighth annual offering of free haircuts for kids Monday, July 17, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteer hairstylists across Calhoun County will come together in Jacksonville at the career academy to cut, clip and trim the locks of school-aged children at no charge.

