Calhoun County Career Academy to host its free haircut event Monday

Looking for a fresh new style for your little minions this summer?
The Calhoun County Career Academy is hosting its eighth annual offering of free haircuts for kids Monday, July 17, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteer hairstylists across Calhoun County will come together in Jacksonville at the career academy to cut, clip and trim the locks of school-aged children at no charge.
Instructor and stylist Sherry Laster said she hosts this event every year because she sees a need for it in the community. Homes with low incomes or elderly folks raising their grandchildren on a fixed income may “need a little help” at times, especially when caring for multiple children, she said.
Laster said the volunteers will consist of licensed hair stylists and barbers, with a few students of the academy assisting the team.
As an instructor of the academy for over 10 years, Laster said she is passionate about the industry and sees these events as a way to give back.
But oftentimes, she said, she finds it difficult to find stylists to volunteer. She is always looking for new volunteer stylists to offer their time and expertise.
Last year, the event cut the hair of around 150 children in the Calhoun County area, she said.
Calhoun County Career Academy is located at 1200 Church Ave SE behind the Sonic in Jacksonville.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.