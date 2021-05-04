Calhoun County area drenched by storm

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Heavy rain produced flooding in some parts of Calhoun County Tuesday, but the area avoided the more violent weather threats forecast for the day.
Parts of Saks and Anniston were among the locations where flooding was reported by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Calhoun County Emergency according to Management Agency spokeswoman Tiffany De Boer. There were also reports of cars half-submerged in Alexandria near Post Oak Road, De Boer said.
But the area avoided most of the one-two punch forecasters originally predicted. The National Weather Service had warned of a stormy morning followed by a line of severe storms crossing Calhoun County late in the afternoon — a pattern familiar to local residents who recall the March 25 tornado in Ohatchee and Wellington, as well as previous storms.
Forecasters did issue a tornado warning for Cleburne County early Tuesday afternoon, based on radar indications of a storm capable of producing a twister. Local officials had no reports of significant damage in the immediate wake of that storm.
U.S. 78 in Heflin was closed due to flooding at Osborne Street and Fern Street after a line of storms passed through Tuesday afternoon.