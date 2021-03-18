Calhoun County area dodged widespread storms

The forecasters weren’t wrong, but for Calhoun County, the great St. Patrick’s Day storm outbreak was a dud. A delightful dud.
Severe thunderstorms swept across Alabama all day and into the night Wednesday, sparking at least a dozen tornado warnings. Calhoun County, however, dodged that bullet, getting little more than a drenching and some loud thunderstorms around midnight.
“We didn’t hear any reports of serious damage,” said Myles Chamblee, the acting director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. He said there were a few reports of power lines knocked down during the final line of storms that arrived around midnight.
The storm warnings were still a jolt for some residents, coming almost exactly three years after a tornado that struck the city of Jacksonville, damaging hundreds of houses and leaving behind debris that took months to clear.
Jacksonville City Schools and other local school systems took classes virtual Thursday morning, in anticipation of storm damage. Others in the area spent Wednesday with an eye on the forecast.
Nances Creek resident Stan Barnwell was among them. He rode out the 2018 Jacksonville storm in his car, and was stuck there for an hour waiting for rescuers to arrive. He said he was watchful, but not so worried, during Wednesday’s storm warnings.
“As far as being worried and concerned, I just turn it over to the Lord,” he said. “But I definitely kept up with the weather.”
The National Weather Service on Thursday announced that it was sending out two teams to assess damage from the storms in other parts of the state. One would head to Hale, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson and Blount counties; the other would look at Dallas, Autauga and Chilton counties. There was no mention of Talladega County, though some of Wednesday’s reported Chilton County tornadoes may have extended into that county near Sylacauga.
Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement released Thursday morning, said that “a number of funnel clouds and swirling supercells with vortices did not extend to the ground.”
“While tree and structure damage appears to be widespread, I have received no reports of fatalities,” the governor was quoted as saying.