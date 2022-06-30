Calhoun County Animal Control director resigns amid inhumane treatment allegations

The Calhoun County Animal Control director has resigned after claims of unethical and possibly illegal treatment of shelter dogs, according to the Calhoun County Commission.
The Calhoun County Commission said commissioners, the county attorney and the county administrator were all notified of the claims.
The animal control director along with another employee were said to have resigned after being confronted with the allegations.
The Calhoun County Commission said it was informed that an investigation was initiated to determine if criminal charges are warranted for the former director who euthanized the animals and staff members, "who allegedly euthanized animals without the proper certification."
One of the allegations made suggested former employees of the animal control center routinely used an older method of euthanasia which includes "injecting sodium pentobarbital directly in the heart, without prior sedation."
The Calhoun County Commission said the current standard of care for shelter euthanasia is to sedate the animal first, then "inject sodium pentobarbital through a vein."
"We are quite honestly shocked and saddened," said Chairman Lee Patterson. "Citizens of Calhoun County deserve to know that animals under the care of the County will receive humane treatment, and that the laws and codes governing animal control policies will be upheld."
The Calhoun County Commission said it is in full cooperation with the pending investigation in hopes to "not only provide justice, but also ensure policies and procedures are improved to prevent such occurrences in the future."