Calhoun commission votes to rename Janney Furnace Park for Eli Henderson

Calhoun County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning to rename Janney Furnace Park in honor of Eli Henderson, the longtime commissioner who died of COVID-19 in August.
Henderson was one of the chief advocates of the Confederate-themed history park in Ohatchee. After renaming, the park would be known as Eli Henderson Park at Janney Furnace.
“He put Ohatchee on the map with this park,” said Carolyn Henderson, Eli Henderson's widow, who was appointed last month to serve out her husband's term on the commission.
“We worked hard on it," she said. "He labored every day.”
The park in Ohatchee was built around Janney Furnace, a Civil-War-era foundry. It now includes a monument to the county's Confederate dead, an open park space where a large Confederate battle flag flies and a museum with Civil War and American Indian artifacts.
Henderson, 83 at the time of his death, was one of the early organizers of the park. In recent years, as cities across the country began taking down Confederate memorials in response to incidents of racist violence, Henderson put out a standing invitation to local governments to send their unwanted monuments to Janney Furnace for display.
This year, the city of Anniston took him up on the offer. The Anniston City Council voted 4-1 to remove a monument honoring Confederate officer John Pelham from Quintard Avenue and give it to the county for display at the park.
Anniston is now a majority-Black city.
Pelham was born in Alexandria and is most strongly associated with Jacksonville, where a section of Alabama 21 is named Pelham Road.
Henderson didn't live to see that happen. He is among the 37 Calhoun County residents who have died of coronavirus this year, according to the state's official count. (It sometimes takes weeks for state officials to confirm COVID deaths, and local officials say the actual death toll now is at least 49.)
Commissioners said the renaming came at the request of Friends of Janney Furnace, the volunteer group that runs the county-owned park.
“It acknowledges all he's done through the years, so I think it's proper and fitting,” said Commissioner J.D. Hess.
County officials say the name change won't take hold until it is approved by the state board set up by Alabama's 2017 monument preservation law. The law prohibits alterations to monuments more than 40 years old and requires state approval for many other changes, including name changes for streets and monuments named for people or groups.
Enforcement of that law has been uneven. It didn't halt the razing and rebuilding of structures on the campus of Jacksonville State University after the 2018 tornado — but it has put some Confederate monument removals on hold.
Some city governments have chosen to simply defy the order and pay the state's $25,000 fine for doing so. The Anniston City Council set aside money for that purpose when it voted to remove the Pelham monument.
Asked if the 2017 law even applies to the furnace, county attorney Gloria Floyd pointed out the provision in the law that states it applies to structures named in honor of “an event, a person, a group, a movement or military service.”
The furnace itself was named for owner Alfred Janney, according to Auburn University's online encyclopedia.
Floyd said that if the state monuments commission doesn't respond to the county's application within 90 days, the law allows the county to go ahead with the name change.
Commissioners also voted Thursday to officially accept the Pelham monument from the City of Anniston. That's largely a formality, given that the monument has been in the county's custody since it was removed from Quintard on Sept. 28.
Carolyn Henderson said the monument is in storage at Janney Furnace Park and will be put up after a pedestal for it is put in place.