Calhoun BOE signs contract to conduct superintendent search

The Calhoun County Board of Education voted this morning to approve the contract for Summer Davis to serve as the interim superintendent and to hire the Alabama Association of School Boards to assist in the search for a new superintendent.
Posting for the position should begin by June 3.
After the recommendations are made for the best candidates, the board will conduct interviews throughout the summer. They hope to have a new superintendent in place by the fall.
Chairman Tobi Burt said hiring AASB does not mean they are limited to taking their recommendations, but the ensuing discussions among the members agreed that the AASB would be the best way to find the man or woman they wish to hire.
Recently, members of the board underwent training to study ways to hire the most qualified superintendent.
Julie Hood, the vice president of the board, lea\d the effort to organize the training and provided materials the board members needed to study.
“The training was perfect timing and valuable information,” said member Michael Webb. “Some things we thought we knew, but it was important that we had that training.”
Board member Mike Almaroad expressed his desire to make sure AASB emphasizes the system’s outstanding career tech program.
Burt thanked Hood for the work she did in leading the board in the training.
Hood said that, in addition to following the advice of the AASB, the system has qualifications and duties of a superintendent that are also listed in their policies, which can be found online on page 3.03 of the guidelines. To view, visit the website www.calhouncountyschools.com under “Resources” and then clicking “District Policies and Reports.”
The qualifications include a superintendent’s duties and terms of employment requiring that a candidate have a certificate in administration and supervision, being accredited by a four-year college or university, having three years of successful educational experience, having good character, high moral standing and integrity and having other traits the board feels is necessary for the important position.
“I am excited for this new opportunity,” Burt said, referring to finding a new superintendent.