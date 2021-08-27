Cajun restaurant to open Wednesday in old Heroes building in Weaver

On Wednesday, the aroma of crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo and grilled steaks should be wafting from JoJo’s Swamp Shack in its new home in Weaver — the old Heroes restaurant building on Alabama 21 between Anniston and Jacksonville.
JoJo’s, formerly located on Broadwell Mills Road in Jacksonville, was opened three years ago by Dianna and Shane Weaver. Even then, they had their focus on finding a larger place, and now that’s come to pass — the two have partnered with Candice Chandler and Jody Thornton to move into the 7,000-square-foot space where Heroes restaurant once stood.
Workers have been busy renovating the building, which will also include spaces for customers to eat on an outdoor deck behind the restaurant. The capacity in the new restaurant is 200 customers.
Chef Scott Fragapane will be serving up the Cajun food the restaurant has become known for and adding other items, such as steaks, seafood pastas and pork chops. Shrimp boudin and crawfish appetizers are also being added to the menu.
The restaurant will provide jobs for about 25 to 30 employees.
“We are excited, and our customers are excited,” said manager Stephanie Wade, who has been a server and manager at smaller restaurants for about 22 years.
“We will have fresh deliveries from the Gulf,” Shane Weaver said, “During crawfish season, we will sell live crawfish.”
In addition to food, the restaurant will be adding entertainment. Included in the listings are live music on some nights, a pool table, cornhole boards and electronic dart boards (which are on order).
“This will be a family dining room with a bar,” Dianna Weaver said, “and after 9 p.m. become more of a bar.”
The new restaurant opens Sept. 1. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant will be closed Mondays.
The Weavers also have their eye on more expansions. They’d like to open a JoJo’s Swamp Shack somewhere along the Gulf.
“It would be nice to spend our summers there, and our winters here,” Shane Weaver said.