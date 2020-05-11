Businesses wait to reopen despite relaxed order

Mark Truss hadn’t planned on opening his barber shop Monday afternoon, but since he was there and a client showed up, he allowed him to come in.
He said he loved his job as the owner of Truss Mark’s Barber Shop in Anniston, and had been a barber for 32 years, but he was afraid that doing that Monday would risk his health as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on.
“I’m watching these numbers and they don’t look good,” he said, wearing a mask while shaving a man’s head in the shop on West 13th Street.
But Truss didn’t have a choice. He felt he had to open to make ends meet for his shop and for himself.
“I’ve got a family. Bills are still piling up,” Truss said.
As of Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered, restaurants had the freedom to reopen their dining rooms and salons, barber shops and gyms could take in customers.
Ivey announced the reopenings Friday and stipulated that customers had to stay 6 feet apart. Restaurants and gyms can only operate at 50 percent capacity and salons and barbershop employees must wear masks and gloves.
Some experts on Monday worried over it, saying the reopenings may propel the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Several business owners said the announcement caught them unprepared to reopen. Some said they were confident they could operate safely under the governor’s guidelines. Others, like Truss, said they were afraid to open, but must in order to keep themselves and their businesses afloat.
‘Everyone is safe’
Several business owners said they weren’t taking customers, but used Monday to prepare for their arrival.
Gary Marbut, owner of the Rocket in Jacksonville, said he couldn’t legally open the barbecue restaurant’s dining room until 5 p.m. To meet the governor’s guidelines, he said, he took three or four tables out of the dining room and started new cleaning procedures. Around noon, a glass panel was being installed at the cash register.
Niky VanHatten, owner of Envy Salon a few doors south on Pelham Road, said she was having electrical work done Monday so she could plug the salon’s hair dryers into outlets in what used to be the waiting room. She said she couldn’t plug the dryers into normal outlets and needed to find a way to make sure they were adequately distanced.
She also moved the stylists’ stations 6 feet apart and made sure they had enough cleaning supplies, protective gear and capes.
“We’re taking the time to make sure everyone is safe,” she said.
Brie Vosley, who doubles as a cardiovascular nurse at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital and the owner of Posche Salon in Oxford, said she planned to use procedures from the hospital at the salon when it opens Tuesday.
She said only three or four people will be allowed inside at a time, and small children will be prohibited. She also banned purses and bags. Clients must wash their hands, have their temperatures taken, wear a mask and answer questions before entering.
Don Cofield, the husband of Betty’s Bar-B-Q owner Cathy Cofield, said they’d used the extended shutdown as an opportunity to remodel the Anniston restaurant, and weren’t yet finished.
Their goal, he said, was to open it on Friday.
‘It’s going to be nerve wracking’
If it were up to Truss, he said, businesses wouldn’t be reopening this early.
“This is an all-contact, not a close-contact, but an all-contact business,” Truss said.
Roderick Pearson, co-owner of Dynamic Cutz in Oxford, said he was concerned about having to groom facial hair.
“With men, especially ones who have beards or goatees or mustaches ... It’s going to be nerve-wracking, even with a mask on,” Pearson said.
VanHatten said she was confident she and her stylists could work without catching or spreading the virus.
She said she felt safer in a “contained environment” and in control of who came in or out. She said clients now have to wait in their cars and sign forms promising they aren’t sick before entering.
“We get health coded. We have inspections,” VanHatten said. “Part of our education class for cosmetology is sanitation and disinfection to a higher degree than every day.”
Vosley said she wasn’t worried either, since her staff was taking “all precautions” to prevent the spread of the virus.
She said she added Lysol spray to every station and stylists were to wear protective gear. Posche Salon’s stations were already 6 feet apart, she said.
‘Hope we’re wrong’
Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist at Regional Medical Center, said Monday there were four patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 Unit who had tested positive for the disease. So far, three locals have died.
Due to the reopenings, Magadia said, he’s expecting a second surge in the virus soon. He said the hospital is ready if it happens.
“I just hope we’re wrong,” Magadia said. “I don’t have a good feeling about it.”
Magadia said he understands why people want to get back to work and seek these services, but he thinks it’s too early for these reopenings.
Short of having a vaccine for the virus, which Magadia said will likely take about a year, the state would need adequate testing and contact tracing. He said he doesn’t believe the state has that yet.
‘A loyal customer base’
Cofield said several people have driven by Betty’s Bar-B-Q to ask when it’ll reopen. He said he expects to see plenty of customers once they do.
“There’s an interest for people to get back out,” Cofield said.
Pearson worried that his clients may be hesitant to come out while the pandemic is still happening. He said others may have already found barbers willing to cut hair at home.
“I think it’s going to take a longer time to get people to come back,” he said.
In the days The Rocket could only do take-out orders, Marbut said, he didn’t know if the restaurant would survive.
“We’re fortunate here because we’ve got a loyal customer base,” he said.
VanHatten also credited clients with helping Envy Salon’s reopening. She said several donated money or booked appointments in advance.
VanHatten said she and her staff spent about seven weeks out of work. She never got unemployment benefits during that time, though she applied, she said.
“Thankfully, the community, clients and just generous people have had our backs,” she said. “Without that, none of us would have made it.”