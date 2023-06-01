 Skip to main content
Young businessman caters to the nostalgia market

Anniston shop sells band T-shirts, Star Wars merch

 

Colton Cram, 25, has a sneaking suspicion that downtown Anniston is on the rise and he wants to be a part of it. Cram located his nostalgia-themed business, Uncanny Vintage, in the heart of downtown directly across the Calhoun County Courthouse on 11th Street. 

Uncanny Vintage in downtown Anniston. Photo by Bill Wilson.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.