Young businessman caters to the nostalgia market

Colton Cram, 25, has a sneaking suspicion that downtown Anniston is on the rise and he wants to be a part of it. Cram located his nostalgia-themed business, Uncanny Vintage, in the heart of downtown directly across the Calhoun County Courthouse on 11th Street.
The business sells vintage T-shirts, memorabilia, coffee cups, figurines and his personal favorite, Star Wars merchandise.
“It’s been really good, we quickly grew a pretty loyal customer base that are pretty regular but we also have tons of people walking by,” the young entrepreneur said.
The store has vintage video game consoles and seating for customers to hang out and try their hand at Pac Man, Game Cube, Nintendo 64, Playstation 2 and Teenage Mutant Turtles.
Cram is a collector of vintage things and wanted to bring his joy of nostalgia to others.
“I like to say, we focus on T-shirts and clothing and apparel but really anything nostalgic or cool or anything that catches my eye,” he said.
“Our speciality is the ’80s to Y2K but it goes a little newer than that, it goes a little older than that,” Cram said, “Anything that pulls on those nostalgic strings.”
A radio was playing music from the ’90s including the Foo Fighters ‘My Hero’ and Smashing Pumpkins ‘1979’ that added the correct ambiance for browsing the colorful apparel and nickknacks Cram has on display.
Cram said his business was an afterthought at first. He just needed a place to store his nostalgic treasures that were bursting at the seams.
Cram reached out to Anniston businessman Robert Downing, who owns the space, to set up shop.
“I found a place to pretty much just allow me to hold all my stuff and I was like, ‘Well, if we’re gonna be here we might as well start selling,’ and that’s how it came to be,” Cram said.
Cram said he would have to go to Birmingham, Atlanta or Chattanooga to find vintage things akin to the goods he now offers.
“We wanted something downtown that wasn’t just a place to go drink … there was nothing for somebody in high school to do down here and that’s why we have the video game stuff,” he said.
“We have shirts that peoples’ grandparents may recognize and then we also have things that a kid who likes Star Wars or Pokemon or something,” he said.
Cram operates the business with his girlfriend Peri Wills accompanied by a dog named Lou.
Everything in the store is second-hand, Cram said.
“The reason being we just wanted to stop the excess production of textiles, there’s so much stuff that is already made,” he said.
Cram graduated from Saks in 2016 and earned a degree in integrated studies from Jacksonville State University. He currently works for JSU as a specialist in the print and production department.
Best sellers at Cram’s business include NASCAR items, Star Wars, band T-shirts, Disney and sports memorabilia.
“As soon as we get a band tee it’s usually not here longer than a couple of days,” he said.
Once Cram and Wills got the business off the ground it’s been “nonstop” he said.
“It’s been great,” Wills said.
The name of Cram’s business evolved over time.
“You can probably tell that I’m kind of a nerd and I really like the Uncanny X Men so when I very first started the Uncanny name I was selling some of my art and photography and I was calling it Uncanny Arts,” he said.
The name shifted when he started dealing in nostalgic items to Uncanny Vintage.
“This isn't just a place to buy stuff, we want it to be a place to hang out, play video games, anybody’s always welcome to come down and talk,” he said.
Cram also appraises vintage items and directs customers to venues to sell their items if that is the route they want to go.
“But really what’s important is if you like it or not, who cares the value of it at the end of the day, if you like something you like it and that’s what we try to do,” he said.
Main Street Anniston director Karla Eden said her group is thrilled to see young business owners coming into the downtown district.
“One of the most important aspects of Downtown Anniston is Historic Preservation, and something I often emphasize is the question, ‘Who are we preserving it for?’” Eden said.
Eden said the mission statement of Main Street is to believe in downtown Anniston’s unique charm and the power of the people to preserve the past while keeping the district relevant for the future.
“Uncanny Vintage isn't just a new business for Main Street. To us, they are a glimpse into what the future may hold for Downtown Anniston,” Eden said.
Uncanny Vintage is located at 28 E 11th St. The business is open Tue-Fri 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 12-6 p.m. Ring it up at 256-452-1975.
The business can be found on both Facebook and Instagram.