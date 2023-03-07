World of Work

 Skip to main content
East Alabama Works’ ‘Worlds of Work’ Career Expo began its three-day run Tuesday at the Oxford Civic Center. Officials are expecting more than 8,000 middle and high school students within a seven-county region to attend, taking the opportunity to explore more than 100 potential career pathways during the hands-on event.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

