Peaches Taylor, owner of a new business called The Natural ER, has jumped into entrepreneurship with both feet.
Although she’s neither owned nor run a business before, Taylor, 42, opened her “natural healing” store Saturday surrounded by friends and family including her son, Kwon Alexander, who is a linebacker for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“God just dropped this into my spirit one day and he just won’t leave me alone so I am stepping out on faith doing this and just hoping to fulfill my calling,” Taylor said before the ribbon cutting.
Taylor has a degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University and more recently worked at the Social Security office for 15 years.
Taylor said she believes in holistic healing and has a variety of products including CBD (cannabidiol) products, natural herbs, bath bombs, creams and candles.
The inventory at the store on Saturday was colorful and, by Taylor’s estimation, unique to the area.
“I haven't seen a lot of it anywhere else, especially not here. Some of the things I’m offering are probably in bigger cities but I haven't seen anything locally,” she said.
Taylor was grateful for the support she was receiving from her friends and family to help her make her calling a reality.
“I love it, I’ve had some great support. I know I have ran people crazy, they have really been supportive and I really do appreciate it, I’m so grateful,” said Taylor.
The business is located at 1102 South Quintard. Phone 256-283-2594.
Open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m
Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. www.thenaturaler.com