Whatever the social function, an event center probably offers the right space for it

When Georgia residents Toby Kilpatrick and Andrew Koehler decided to create an event venue in Calhoun County, they utilized Kilpatrick’s experience in real estate and Koehler’s in event planning. Also, they recognized a good deal when they saw one — the historic Kress building on Noble Street.
With an eye toward having a post-retirement income (both are nearing that time), the two purchased and restored the former retail store and turned it into a grand ballroom.
“We got in at a perfect time because it was affordable based on what needed to be done to the building,” Kilpatrick said. He works for Sotheby’s Atlanta Fine Homes real estate firm and he also lives part-time in Anniston.
Koehler, who is the CFO for Stars & Stripes Family Entertainment Centers, also now lives part-time in Anniston. He and Kilpatrick cut the ribbon on Kress on June 23 and already have booked more than a dozen events.
They had other reasons for wanting a venue. They liked history and wanted to preserve the Kress building, especially the art deco features hidden by former renovations. Kilpatrick, a Birmingham native, wanted to be closer to family members in Birmingham, and he treasured the memories he has passing through and shopping in Anniston when he was a child.
Koehler said they both want to be a part of the effort to revitalize downtown Anniston.
Growth trends in entertainment centers
Calhoun County and vicinity, which by an informal count currently has about 28 event venues, is following the national trend in the growth of what statistics refer to as entertainment centers (which includes more than just event centers). A 2022 report by the AlliedMarketResearch.com valued the market in North America at $9 billion and expects it to grow to $22 billion by 2030.
A jobs report released Thursday by the ADP Research Institute addressed the nation’s continued job growth of the nation’s economy in June. The report stated in an article headlined “The U.S. private sector added half a million jobs last month,” that most gains came from the service industries, “specifically leisure and hospitality businesses.”
Society’s changes throughout the decades have contributed to the trend.
Anniston has a living history book in 101-year-old Anne Powers. She has seen the changes regarding the way parties and weddings took place in the South back in the day compared to modern times, and as a young adult, she remembers such events took place in people’s homes or churches.
“I don’t remember attending a single wedding as a child of the 1920s and ’30s,” she said. “I guess people back then got married quietly, and they didn’t have much money for big weddings. I don’t think there were any wedding venues to rent back then.”
The decline in church membership is a factor in the growth of event venues, especially for those hosting weddings. Many Americans have no home church, and many churches do not rent out their buildings to non-members.
Statistics from a Gallup poll show that church membership, when the polls were first taken, was 70 to 75 percent in the 1940s, and by 2020, was 47 percent.
Changing cultural roles also affect the location of celebratory events. In previous decades, parties and weddings were mostly hosted by women, but as they began working outside the home, they lacked the time to play hostess. In 2020, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, conducted research for a Gender Equality series published by the Brooking Institution in Washington, D.C. In one of the articles, she wrote the percentage of women working outside the home from 1900 until 1920 was only 20 percent, and most of them were young, unmarried women. By the 1990s that percentage had risen to 74 percent of women in general. Young women were becoming more educated and had planned for careers outside the home, according to Yellen.
Venues spread throughout the area
When Joy Acker’s husband, Mark, bought a piece of property on Alabama 144, she noticed how picturesque it was. She thought that the small hill on the land’s sloping grounds would be perfect for a wedding venue.
The Ackers decided to create their venue from the ground up, and Joy hoped it might fill a void in her life created when her last child left home. Now, five-and-a half years after completing their Oak Meadow Event Center, she stays busy helping organize weddings.
“Running a wedding venue sure filled the void,” said Acker, laughing. “I just had my second grandchild this week, and my life is full.”
Many of the local venues differ from Oak Meadow in that they host a multitude of events besides weddings, such as birthday parties, reunions, bridal and baby showers, or corporate events. The venues are located throughout Calhoun County — Piedmont, Ohatchee, Eastaboga and Iron City. Several venues are located just over the county’s borders, such as Curvin’s Country Acres in the Abel Community, The Barn at Bennett Flats in Heflin and Evergreen Venue in Rainbow City.
Jacksonville real estate agent Amy Angel, who is with Keller Williams Realty Group, said shegrew up during the 1980s when most brides chose to marry in church buildings.
“People get married now in fields, barns and other places,” she said.
She believes that brides choose a wedding venue over a church building because of the influence of social media. Brides-to-be see couples who have weddings in fancy venues and who post the photos online, which puts them in a frame of mind to do likewise.
“Social media probably has everything to do with that,” Angel said.
Reasons for owning a venue are many
Just as every wedding cake differs, so do the reasons property owners have for creating their own venues.
Shannon Curvin said her husband, Chuck, grew up in the business located in the Abel Community. His family started Curvin’s Cow Pasture during the 1990s, which was an outdoor party spot with activities, such as a pool, go-carts and ballfields. In 2014, when she married into the Curvin family, the couple began working together in the business and decided to revamp the property. They wanted to take advantage of the trend to get married in rustic places, such as a barn. They remodeled their barn and changed the name of the business to Curvin’s Country Acres.
Donna Angel Hammett owns Tara Plantation in Iron City. About 20 years ago, she found herself running from place to place to organize and orchestrate weddings. Also, she noticed many places could only host a ceremony and couples would go elsewhere for a reception. She told her husband, Ricky, for years that, if he’d build her a barn large enough to do both, they could charge less than most other venues and make weddings more convenient for couples. They broke ground in 2016. Currently, she specializes in allowing couples to rehearse one evening, return and have the ceremony and reception the next day.
Dawn Phillips of Eastaboga said she and her husband David “accidentally on purpose” got into the business. About six years ago, they turned their hay-and-cattle barn into a site for their first child’s wedding and named it Graceful Oaks. They’ve since rented it out several times to family and friends for a variety of events.
In that list of events is the “gender reveal.” When one couple learned the sex of their baby, they had a party with the highlight of striking a ball that broke open — pinata-style — yielding pink or blue confetti. Another couple had a gender-reveal party that more closely resembled a baby shower.
The owner of Hobson City’s The Scoop, Quinita Clark, went into the business for the sole reason of having a place big enough for her large extended family. She began renting to others her new facility at 1800 Martin Luther King Drive.
“It was just so important to that my family and other families can spend time together,” she said.
Witnesses have seen the changes
Mike Alexander has been in the wedding catering and decorating business for the past 22 years. He believes one reason for choosing event centers over church buildings is that most fellowship halls for church receptions are not fancy enough for modern brides, and many couples want to serve alcohol and dance at weddings. Few churches allow both.
Alexander said people are spending more than ever on weddings, and they need a facility that accommodates them, including a venue with cabins or rooms for guests.
“People used to have only finger foods,” he said. “Now they want to have a cocktail hour, a big meal and, before they guests leave the next day, they want to have a catered breakfast.”
Alexander said the “fad factor” also plays into couples’ decisions. They do what other couples do.
Calhoun County Commissioner Terry Howell ran a party business for 23 years and said weddings and parties follow trends. His son Perry Cody now runs the business, and both say the number of farm-related venues shows the trend toward rustic-style weddings.
Rustic aside, elegance is always in style. Many weddings and parties have taken place at The Finial on Quintard Avenue and the Classic on Noble restaurant. One dining hall at Ohatchee’s Otter Creek Farmstead & Distillery is stunningly sophisticated — bright, shiny and contemporary in appearance inside — and the venue hosts weddings with a mountain as a backdrop and a swimming pool with water fountains.
Prices of rentals at party venues
Operating a venue is expensive, much like owning any business. In addition to construction or renovations needed for the building to accommodate the public, other costs include liability insurance, income taxes, maintenance, improvements and labor.
According to venue owners, a number of factors contribute to the amount they charge for either weddings or parties. These include the number of attendees at an event, the time of year (winters are cheaper for some), the number of hours or days the facility is used, and the number of amenites the clients want to add.
Graceful Oaks in Eastaboga charges $300 for three hours, which includes tables, chairs and tablecloths. The price is more for weddings, and the owners host between 12 and 15 per year.
The Kress’s most basic price is $125 per hour. Since its June 23 opening, it has booked three weddings, four or five receptions, three class reunions, three proms and a sorority formal event or two.
Oak Meadow mostly offers wedding packages. The simplest wedding costs $4,400 with many amenities, and package prices are $1,000 lower during the winter months.
Curvin’s Country Acres charges $100 to $175 per hour, depending on whether the event is indoors or outdoors and any add-ons a host desires, such as using go-carts or the swimming pool. Basic wedding packages range from $3,000 to $3,600 for an all-day event, and its owners do about 12 to 15 events per year.
Couples getting married at Tara Plantation spend an average of $4,350, which is the price for set-up, cleanup and the usual amenities. To rent the facility for a party is about $1,400.
The Scoop charges $250 for a four-hour party.
A positive future for venues seems likely
No matter the costs, no matter the workload, owners of the area’s venues seem to be as busy as they want to be and are happy with the services they provide. Clark’s statement about her year-old business sums up a common theme among those interviewed: “I just wanted to do this for others.”