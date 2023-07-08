 Skip to main content
A place to party

Whatever the social function, an event center probably offers the right space for it

Eventually

The Kress on Noble Street capitalizes on small-town charm as a new event center in the Anniston area. It's one of many event centers in and around Calhoun County that offer a wide range of aesthetic features, services and amenities. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

When Georgia residents Toby Kilpatrick and Andrew Koehler decided to create an event venue in Calhoun County, they utilized Kilpatrick’s experience in real estate and Koehler’s in event planning. Also, they recognized a good deal when they saw one — the historic Kress building on Noble Street.

With an eye toward having a post-retirement income (both are nearing that time), the two purchased and restored the former retail store and turned it into a grand ballroom.

