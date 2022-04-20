What Calhoun County parents are doing to navigate the deficit in infant nutrition

A nationwide formula shortage has parents both locally and across the U.S. scrambling to find other options, sometimes resorting to dangerous and unhealthy practices for infants, some experts say.
After a recall in February added fuel to the already scarce supply of infant formula caused by supply chain issues, a new statistic was released by Datasembly that stated the shortage was up to a 31 percent out-of-stock rate across the nation for April, an article in Business Wire reported.
With scarcity more prevalent, parents have been forced to switch brands multiple times and even been made to ration formula products according to customers in some large retail stores such as Walgreens and Target.
Reaction on social media locally backs up the statistics. One mother, Amanda Hulsey, wrote in a social media forum that she has had to resort to shopping at multiple stores hunting for her child’s brand.
“I went to every grocery store in the county last week looking for Nutramigen. I managed to get one can from the health department and then luckily find some at Publix the morning their truck came, but it was once again sold out by the end of the day,” Hulsey stated. “There’s nothing you can do other than travel and keep searching or switch to a different formula.”
Many infants with sensitive stomachs and with conditions such as GERDS can’t tolerate various brands of formula — making the scarcity that much harder to navigate. Another local mother, Leann Casey Brian, wrote in the same forum that she had gone as far as having family members shop in different counties trying to find a brand that wouldn’t upset her child’s stomach. She said her husband went to several stores in the area searching with no luck.
“My parents went to four stores in Etowah County with no luck,” Brian wrote. “I have ordered a bulk shipment on Amazon, but it hasn't been delivered yet so I’m not holding my breath. We have friends and family who are checking their local stores and plan to purchase for us when they find it.”
Some responses to the problem reveal nontraditional approaches — one man instructed parents to feed their newborns soda and instant mashed potatoes.
“I fed my newborns 7-UP. They loved that,” Frank Emigh stated on the same social media forum. “Also, instant mashed potatoes made with water and cereal made with water, made it mushy and fed with a baby spoon. As instructed by my grandmother. Those old women raised babies before formula was invented.”
Dangerous practices such as these are not uncommon outside of Calhoun County, either. Senior Director of Public Policy Brian Dittmeier with the National WIC Association issued a warning to parents who might be tempted to try similar practices out of desperation.
“We strongly urge parents against diluting formula, making homemade formulas, feeding their infants recalled product, or substituting formula for cow’s milk before the child is one year old,” Dittmeier stated in a recent press release. “All of these practices are not nutritionally comparable with breast milk or infant formula, and nutrient deficiencies throughout infancy can have a pronounced impact on an infant’s growth and development.”
Dittmeier suggested families call around before going to a specific retail store to locate a certain brand of formula. He said families could also contact their local WIC office to help locate which stores might have formula available.
“Food banks can be a great resource for tracking down availability as well,” Dittmeier stated in the release.
JSU’s Interim Dean of Business and Industry Brent Cunningham suggested that beyond supply chain issues and product recalls, formula sales had already declined in recent years anyway due to the needs of the modern mom. For example, more mothers were choosing to breastfeed their newborns than they had in decades, Cunningham said. More organic options, as well as products that closer fit the mother’s natural milk, have also shaped the formula market in a way not seen in the past, he said.
“It’s not exclusive to the formula market — supply chain issues have hit every market,” Cunningham said. “We have a shortage of truck drivers, we have a shortage of port workers, on and on and on. Trucking is what drives us in the United States with our inventory.”
While Calhoun County’s location between Birmingham and Atlanta theoretically gives consumers access to the wider choice in formula products found there, the county is still considered a rural area that wouldn’t be at the top of the list for those products to be restocked here, Cunningham said.
Some parents who are pregnant and aware of the formula shortage have made the decision to breastfeed for that reason.
Vanessa Wood with the Calhoun County Extension office told The Star of a program her office offers for new mothers that is free to Calhoun County residents.
The six-week program is called “Today’s Mom” and is designed to teach pregnant women and their support systems about nutrition, breastfeeding, and tips to prepare for the upcoming baby.
She said at the end of the program, the parents receive useful items such as diapers, clothes, baby blankets, breast milk storage bags or bottles — things that might help the mother be more prepared — as a gift for completing the class.
“I unsuccessfully tried to breastfeed my two older children, and I think a lot of the reason that I was more successful with my youngest is because I was more educated,” Wood said. “I think a lot of mothers go into it thinking it’s going to be easy and it’s really not. I think educating the mothers more on what to expect and how to properly handle breastfeeding I think plays a huge factor in the success rate of breastfeeding.”