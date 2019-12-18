Wellborn restaurant permanently closed

WELLBORN — The area’s last location of a once well-known burger chain recently closed its doors.
According to signs placed on the doors and drive-thru window of the Hardee’s on Alabama 202 in Wellborn, the restaurant is permanently closed.
On Wednesday, undated notes were left on the doors informing employees they could apply at other locations and instructing staffers working that day to help clean the store and send products to other locations. The lights in the building were left on.
The note also urged employees to refer to a list of other nearby locations where they could apply to work. The list, however, was blank.
The restaurant’s closing follows the closing of Hardee’s locations in Oxford and Heflin earlier this year and the closing of another in Jacksonville years earlier.
A marketing expert said Hardee’s locations, both nationally and in the area, have been on the decline over the past few years — even after the national corporation’s efforts expand menu options and appeal to new demographics.
According to Jacksonville State University professor Brent Cunningham, Hardee’s has lost market shares to other brands.
“They’re struggling,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said there are many factors that contribute to the closing of a chain restaurant. While Cunningham didn’t know the specifics of why the Wellborn location closed, he said, such restaurants shut down due to mismanagement at a corporate or franchisee level.
Like most fast food places, Cunningham said, Hardee’s typically offers a “dollar menu.” However, he said, its premium burgers and combos are more expensive than other chains like Wendy’s or McDonald’s.
Cunningham said the national corporation has combined several Hardee’s restaurants with Red Burrito, a Mexican fast-food restaurant owned by the same umbrella company, at Southeastern locations.
According to Cunningham, corporate’s Red Burrito additions likely didn’t appeal to buyers in the region, as Hardee’s is best known for hamburgers. Cunningham called the restaurant combination “disjointed.”
“It’s like you’re walking into two restaurants instead of one,” Cunningham said.
He said the closed Hardee’s locations in Oxford and Jacksonville also featured items from Red Burrito’s menu, and the Red Burrito location at the Wellborn Hardee’s likely didn’t help keep the business afloat.
Attempts to reach Hardee’s corporate office Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.
The Istrin Family Trust, which assumed ownership of the land and the restaurant building in 2012, sold the property to Branford Properties of Alabama LLC in March. An assessor valued the property at $521,420, according to a deed. Hardee’s Food Systems Inc. leased the property.