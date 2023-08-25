Weaver grocer sets itself apart with homemade treats and meats

Just outside of the suburban neighborhood known as Buckhorn in Weaver a little grocery store is bringing welcome change to the community.
Located off of the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway, Buckhorn Express Mart is situated at the edge of both Weaver and Jacksonville, close to Angel Lake. Recently, the store has undergone some major changes in the way it conducts its business — to the satisfaction of many of its customers.
A year ago, shoppers there would have had a hard time finding products that weren’t out of date. Packages of stale donuts, over-priced cereal, and moldy produce seemed to be the norm.
New management earlier this year, however, has made all the difference.
That manager, Michael Gladden, says it’s all about work ethic, and running the store as if he were the one shopping there.
More than just by stocking fresh contemporary products, Gladden is taking the improvement process one step further by creating the atmosphere of an old Southern general store. Local honeys and pickled eggs, produce from Rich Farms in Jacksonville, and bait and tackle for the Angel Lake fishers are just a few of the products offered outside the range of the typical convenience grocer.
“I’m trying to make it more of a community store where people here in the neighborhood, if there’s something they need, we’ll make sure to get it for them,” Gladden said.
The store also provides fresh-cut meats from an in-house butcher, Josh Bence, and oftentimes hot home-cooked meals for a relatively low price.
Bence’s wife, Ginger Bence, is the master behind the meals, Gladden said.
“She does all the cooking. It’s stuff her grandmother taught her to cook. It’s old-fashioned, you know, like chicken and dumplings and soups and lasagnas,” Gladden said.
Available for around $5 a bowl, the meals help out in more ways than just convenience.
“Elderly people call me crying because they can’t cook for themselves anymore or they’ve got a loved one that they can’t cook for and they rely on coming in and getting that,” Gladden said.
In addition to providing home-cooked meals, Gladden often invites in food-truck operators to boost community involvement and to help out their businesses.
“It’s kind of a dying thing, to be honest with you. Not too many places support other small businesses,” Gladden said.
Owned by Samco’s Sam Mousa, Buckhorn Express Mart has changed management many times in the past. This time, customers are speaking out over the good changes the store is making.
Wendy Key, resident of Buckhorn since 2006, said she and her family had noticed the changes.
“It makes a difference when someone takes pride in their business. They have made it very welcoming,” Key said.
Key said she likes that the store often allows Rich Farms to set up outside, and though she has yet to try it, is excited about the prospects of the food trucks.
“I was happy to see them bring back the hot meals. They are an easy choice when on the run. The convenience of having the store in the neighborhood is great. And the meat choices are good as well,” Key said.
Her words were echoed in the Buckhorn neighborhood social media forum, with many people labeling Buckhorn Express Mart a “friendly place,” or a “great store with great people.”
“We love our family friendly market!! My grand boys love their home cooked meals, especially their Chicken Dumplings,” Dana Bryan Gray stated in the forum.
