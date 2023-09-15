Warren Averett ranked as best firm to work for by ‘Accounting Today’

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors has been named the top firm in the large firm category (250-plus employees) on Accounting Today’s 2023 Best Firms to Work For list.
Warren Averett has an Anniston office located at 415 E. 10th Street. The regional firm also has offices in Atlanta, Houston, Tampa, Birmingham, the Cayman Islands and several other Alabama and Florida locations, according to its website.
This distinction acknowledges and celebrates the leading employers within the accounting profession and is the second year that the firm has received this recognition.
To determine the 2023 list, Accounting Today collaborated with the Best Companies Group and ranked companies based on the results of anonymous employee surveys and data on workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. These combined scores determined the top companies.
“It is an honor to once again be ranked as the top large firm in Accounting Today’s Best Firms to Work For,” said Mary Elliott, CPA, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Warren Averett, we believe that our success is driven by the dedication and talent of our team and it is so important to us that we provide our employers with an environment where they can thrive. Our unwavering commitment to delivering A-plus service to clients begins with prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of our team members. The firm is honored by this award.”
