Taneisha LeSane didn’t expect a secret Santa when she put Christmas presents for her three young kids on layaway at Walmart in Anniston.
She — and Amhia, Kali and King —sure are thankful for one.
“We had a lot of bills due,” LeSane said. “It’s just a blessing that something like this can happen. It’s a relief. It’s a Christmas miracle.”
An anonymous donor came by the store Monday and paid off all remaining layaway accounts, revealing their identity to just one Walmart supervisor. All they asked, the manager said Wednesday, was that a note be given to each customer.
“God loves you. Jesus paid the price,” read LeSane’s note.
Layaway allows customers to purchase items by making a down payment, and then making incremental payments until paying the full price, when the item can be picked up.
LeSane was at Walmart on Tuesday morning, picking up her paid-off presents. She was one of the few later-arriving customers, with a rush coming Monday evening after reports of the good deed surfaced on social media. A few more items lined the walls behind the layaway desk Tuesday, among more empty boxes.
“There was a huge rush yesterday,” said the manager, who asked to not be named due to Walmart policy. “It’s pretty much done now. We’ve had some criers and lots of hugs. It’s been amazing.”
The manager said that she couldn’t reveal the amount of money paid off but said that it was a substantial amount. Attempts to reach Walmart’s media relations team for details Tuesday were not successful.
LeSane’s large box included a couple of bikes with training wheels and a Minnie Mouse kitchen playset. Workers helped load it onto a rolling cart to transport it to her car.
“They had all kinds of toys,” LeSane said. “It’s just all kinds of stuff in there.”