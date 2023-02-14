 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Wade: New state sheriff grants ‘cheap and temporary’

Gov. Kay Ivey announced a new grant program which is designed to fill the gap in funding caused by the loss of pistol permit fees.

Those grants were included in the bill passed by the state Legislature when it ended the need for pistol permits.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.