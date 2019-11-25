JACKSONVILLE — After putting out a fleet of rentable bikes across Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville early this year, bike-sharing program VeoRide is set to leave the area soon.
“It was very positive, and the numbers indicated as such,” Toby Bennington, Anniston’s city planner and director of economic development said Tuesday. “It was a good service for us to provide.”
Bennington said he and leaders from the three cities and Jacksonville State University were told via email by the company that the service would be ending in the area.
“We always respect a company’s decision,” Bennington said. “The communication was a little spontaneous. It’s unfortunate, but we will move on.”
A statement sent to Bennington from VeoRide Director of Communications Amy Hesser states that the company will change its focus to providing electronic bikes and scooters.
“VeoRide has greatly enjoyed providing shared bicycling as a great transportation option for residents of the Tri- Cities of Jacksonville, Anniston, and Oxford, Alabama, and students of Jacksonville State University throughout 2019,” the statement read. “This change of plans is strictly a business decision and is in no way is reflective of the ongoing outstanding leadership and support we received in the region.”
Attempts to reach VeoRide officials for further comment were not successful.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith announced to the Jacksonville City Council at a meeting Monday night that the service would be leaving the city and JSU.
“I thought it was a great thing for our city, and I hate to see them go,” Smith said. “When students come back from Christmas break, they’ll be gone.”
Other Jacksonville council news
The council, in its only vote of the evening, approved 2020 workplace guidelines for city employees.
The council authorized Smith to sign the guidelines on a night when a normal work session was not held and the renewal of guidelines was the only vote in the 10-minute long meeting.
The council also praised the Foothills Fall Festival, a first-time event held last week on the campus of Jacksonville State University that featured carnival rides, games and food.
“If you did not attend you missed out on a great event,” Councilman Tony Taylor said. “I hope it’s the first of many.”
“I haven’t talked to anybody that didn’t say it was a wonderful event,” Smith said.