Valentine’s views: Here’s who is offering what

Yamato Valentine's day

Area restaurants, like Yamato Steakhouse of Japan in Jacksonville, are offering special dining options for their guests on Valentine's Day.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

Choosing what to do on Valentine’s Day presents an embarrassment of riches when it comes to choosing a dining spot where special moments can be celebrated. Following are a few details from selected Calhoun County establishments that will offer meals or treats or both for Valentine’s Day.

Many restaurants in the area, such as Yamato Steakhouse of Japan in Jacksonville, are offering special menu items.

Yamato heart shaped box

For Valentine’s Day, Yamato Steakhouse of Japan is offering a two-roll special where diners can choose two rolls to be placed in a heart-shaped box.

