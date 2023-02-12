Valentine’s views: Here’s who is offering what

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Choosing what to do on Valentine’s Day presents an embarrassment of riches when it comes to choosing a dining spot where special moments can be celebrated. Following are a few details from selected Calhoun County establishments that will offer meals or treats or both for Valentine’s Day.
Many restaurants in the area, such as Yamato Steakhouse of Japan in Jacksonville, are offering special menu items.
For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering a two-roll special where diners can choose two rolls to be placed in a heart-shaped box. In addition to the romantically themed plate, Yamato is featuring its “onigiri” — a traditional Japanese rice ball that can also be customized.
“A lot of stuff we sell here is made fresh. Customers can build their own, so if somebody likes salmon, tuna, crab or eel, they can pick whatever they want,” Yamato manager Jessica Lin said.
Lin sat down with an Anniston Star reporter Tuesday and said the restaurant has undergone many changes recently.
In addition to remodeling the interior, the menu has been revamped to offer alcoholic beverages and more authentic food options as well such as pho and ramen. Now customers can add vodka to their pomegranate boba tea.
If Japanese cuisine isn’t your thing, there are tons of options to choose from all over Calhoun County.
Effina’s in Jacksonville — The Effina’s located in Jacksonville will be offering a particular menu for their Valentine’s Day guests that features lobster, pork chops, ribeye steak and more.
Hubbard’s Off Main — Hubbard’s Off Main, located in downtown Oxford, is offering a special menu with a selection of either chicken or beef and dessert specials. Reservations are required.
Heirloom Taco — This taco place located just off the Jacksonville Square is offering a full course of dining options for Valentine’s guests February 13 and 14. For $60 per person, diners can choose different options over a four-course meal for a create-your-own style experience. Reservations are required.
Mellow Mushroom — Located in Oxford, Mellow Mushroom is hosting a Rom-Com Trivia night with heart-shaped pretzels.
Redbird Coffee House — This local favorite coffee spot on the Jacksonville Square is hosting a “Galentine’s Day” event Sunday with vision boards, snacks and mocktails.
Mad Hatter Cupcakes — Also located on the square, Mad Hatter Cupcakes is selling Valentine cupcake kits for $20, which includes a basic build-your-own kit and six pre-made cupcakes. To pre-order, email madhatcupcakes@gmail.com or text (256) 452-2486.
Small Cakes — In addition to cupcakes “decked out” with red and pink, this bakery in Oxford will sell chocolate-covered strawberries and chocolate bombs.
Shell’s Downtown Piedmont — Shell’s Downtown is operating on special hours with an event where diners can play the “Newlywed Game” at 6:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Roadside Grill — This classic barbecue restaurant in Piedmont will host a valentine’s special of full slab of ribs for two individuals that includes four sides for $33.99; an 8 ounce hand cut strip steak with two sides for $17.99; or a 12 ounce ribeye and two sides for 28.99. It is also offering two drink specials of $5 margaritas and a cherry lime splash for $5.
Dugger Mountain Fudge — This upscale fudgery in Piedmont is hosting a ‘Sweetheart Special’ through Valentine's Day on its French macarons at five for $9. They will also have other specially shaped valentine’s treats.
As a final public service reminder, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles cautions that those who drink and drive might well be reserving a spacious room at the Calhoun County Jail, complete with sparkly handcuff bracelets.
“While not traditionally a big drinking holiday, don’t let that romantic bottle of wine turn into a Valentine’s DUI. Spend your money on hotel rooms and flowers instead of jail cells and fines,” Bowles said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.