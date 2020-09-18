UPDATED: State, Calhoun County unemployment fell in August

Jobless rates in Anniston and Calhoun County dropped significantly in August, according to numbers released Friday by the state Department of Labor.
Unemployment statewide fell to 5.6 percent, compared to 7.9 percent in July. In Calhoun County, 6.9 percent of would-be workers were on unemployment, compared to 9.5 percent in July.
“The drop in the unemployment rate is certainly good news for Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying in a Department of Labor press release. “We have worked extremely hard to open Alabama’s businesses safely, and to put our hard-working families back to work."
Friday's numbers show unemployment back more or less in the pre-pandemic range, though joblessness is still higher than it was one year ago. The statewide unemployment rate in August 2019 was 2.9 percent. In Calhoun County, 3.4 percent of people were jobless in August 2019.
Unemployment statewide soared to nearly 14 percent in the early weeks after COVID-19 first arrived in the state in March. State officials first ordered restrictions on bars and restaurants, then in April they expanded that shutdown into a statewide stay-home order. Most businesses are now back open, with people under orders to wear face coverings in public.
Thirty-two residents of Calhoun County have died from COVID-19, according to the official state count, while 2,904 people in the county have been infected since the pandemic began.
Anniston was one of the few Alabama cities that still had double-digit unemployment within city limits in August, with a rate of 10.9 percent. That's the case, at least, among the cities the state tracks: smaller municipalities such as Oxford and Jacksonville aren't part of that count.
The August numbers show Calhoun County gaining 400 service-sector jobs last month, though there are still 2,000 fewer jobs in the service sector than there were in August 2019.
“It’s better than I thought it would be, to be honest with you,” said Keivan Deravi, an economist whose company, Economic Research Services, does revenue projections for state budget planners.
Deravi said he’d expected a statewide unemployment of about 7 percent. The August numbers, he said, strengthen the argument that the country is in a “v-shaped” recession that will consist of a single dip and then a rise.
“What happened was a shock that had nothing to do with the economy itself,” Deravi said. “It’s a shock from outside the system.”
Deravi said he expects the economy to continue growing through the end of the year, though he believes the state will end the year with a gross domestic product that’s about 5 percent smaller than the prior year’s.
Some jobs won’t be coming back, Deravi predicts. The pandemic forced many restaurants out of business, he said, and also changed the way people shop — likely permanently.
“I don’t think retail will ever be the same,” he said. “Online will dominate more than ever before.”