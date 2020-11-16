UPDATED: PNC Bank buying BBVA locations across the nation

PNC Financial Services has signed an agreement to buy BBVA banks in the United States for a total of $11.6 billion, the company announced in a press release Monday.
The sale of BBVA USA Bancshares — itself an arm of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, a Spanish finance group — includes 637 bank branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico. There are local branches of BBVA in Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville.
Ronnie Clayton, executive director of the Southern Finance Association and a professor at Jacksonville State University’s School of Business and Industry, said that the impact of the sale might be felt indirectly, but meaningfully, in Calhoun County. Large financial institutions would feel some pressure to compete, while smaller, community banks should mostly remain the most attractive option to their customer base.
“Regions and Wells Fargo and the other, larger banks are going to be the main competition,” Clayton said Monday morning. “Noble Bank and Trust, Cheaha Bank, Farmers — they’re community banks. People who want to patronize community banks, they want the small-town service.”
While a big bank rolling into the area comes with some amount of risk for local banks, Clayton said, community banks generally look for different business than a large bank like PNC.
Local access to PNC’s resources might make the area more attractive to large businesses looking to make developments. An auto parts supplier interested in serving Honda and Mercedes, for instance, might be attracted to a new financial climate in Calhoun County, where interest rates among big banks could stay low as large lenders compete.
“BBVA is already a large bank, and they have a lot of resources and a lot of access to the capital markets, but PNC is probably going to have more,” Clayton said.
The amount a bank can lend to a single entity is tied directly to the bank’s assets, Clayton said, meaning the more resources a bank has to draw on, the larger the loans and clients it can serve.
Combined with PNC’s existing locations, the release stated, the bank will have “a coast to coast franchise.”
A New York Times report stated that the purchase will make PNC the nation’s fifth-largest retail lender, with more than $550 billion of assets available to the company.
“I think it’s an opportunity for different things to happen in the community, and something we can embrace and hopefully allow us to bring in some additional, high-employee types of business,” Clayton said.