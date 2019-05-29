Anniston-based Southern States Bank is set to grow again thanks to a merger with Small Town Bank, headquartered in Wedowee.
Southern States, which currently has 10 locations in Alabama and Georgia, is set to take over Small Town parent company East Alabama Financial Group, including all locations and assets, which will be rebranded under the name of the Anniston company.
The merger is subject to approval from shareholders and bank regulators, according to Southern States Bank CEO Steve Whatley, and is expected to be completed in September.
“Small Town Bank is an extremely well-run bank with a good culture” Whatley said of the deal. “All of that is appealing to us as we grow.”
The acquisition of Small Town Bank will see assets for Southern States grow to over $1.2 billion, according to the two banks’ latest federal filings.
Southern States Bank, which opened its first location in Anniston in 2007, has seen growth in recent years, as the bank has added or acquired six locations since 2015. The proposed merger would see five additional locations be placed under the Southern States brand, including current Small Town Bank locations in Heflin and Ranburne and loan office in Oxford.
Small Town Bank was founded in 1999 in Wedowee, and recently expanded into Georgia with a location in Carrollton in 2017 and Dallas in 2018.
Whatley said the acquisition of Small Town Bank helps further the goal of Southern States to expand across the south.
“When we started in 2007, it was our intent to be a regional bank, not be confined to one geographic area,” Whatley said. “We are focused in growing markets in both Alabama and Georgia, and this gives us new presence.”
While current operations see Southern States deal largely in banking for businesses, Whatley said that the addition of Small Town Bank brings with it more individual customers, something he said the company is excited to get into.
Whatley said the merger would not change much for current Small Town customers.
“We will make this as seamless and invisible as it can be,” Whatley said. “Their checks will just say Southern States Bank instead of Small Town Bank.”