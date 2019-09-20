Unemployment in Calhoun County dipped to 3.2 percent in August, according to figures released Friday – numbers that suggest a surge in hiring in the county in the past year.
State numbers show nearly 1,600 more workers employed in the county last month than were employed a year before. Calhoun County’s unemployment was 4.8 percent in August 2018.
The state also saw unemployment drop over the year, with a 3.1 percent statewide unemployment rate compared to 3.9 percent a year earlier.
“Alabama has made significant progress regarding our economy,” Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying in a news release from the Labor Department. “Not only are we putting people to work, but their earnings are increasing, and our industries are growing.”
The city of Anniston’s unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in August, a sharp drop from the 5.4 percent unemployment in the city in August 2018.
A 4 percent unemployment rate is generally considered low at any time, but even with those strong numbers Anniston still has among the highest unemployment rates in the state. Selma and Prichard saw higher unemployment; five cities posted unemployment at 2 percent or below.