There are fewer jobless people in Calhoun County than there were a year ago.
And fewer people in the county generally.
And more jobs for them to do.
That’s the gist of population and unemployment numbers released by the state and federal government this week.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in March, according to numbers released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor. That’s down from 4.7 percent this time last year.
That tracks with generally rosy jobs numbers for the state. Alabama’s March unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, down from 4 percent a year ago — reflecting another month in a streak of economic growth the state has seen for a few years.
But in Calhoun County’s numbers lie the signs of some trends local officials have long worried about.
“I’d like to think the numbers are wrong,” said Don Hopper, director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. “But I think we’ve seen that it’s tough to keep people when the economy is growing.”
The actual number of jobs in the county is up only slightly. There were 44,210 people working in the county in March, just 70 more than last year.
But the numbers also show that the total workforce — people willing to work, whether they’re employed or not — fell by about 100 people over the year.
Maybe those 100 people retired. Maybe they’re a statistical fluke. But it’s also possible that workers have moved out of the county. U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, released this week, show Calhoun County’s population dropping, from 114,664 to 114,277, from 2017 to 2018.
If the numbers are accurate, they confirm a growing worry among local leaders: What if the area loses the chance to get new jobs because there are no skilled workers to fill them?
Jacksonville State University professors, at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, warned thatpeople across the South are leaving their jobs in record numbers, unafraid to seek greener pastures.Anniston Army Depot has hired hundreds of people over the past year, though the depot struggled to find enough machinists, welders and other skilled workers.
“The state as a whole is trying to address it,” Hopper said. The need to train more industrial workers — known in policy circles as “workforce development” — has long been on the minds of state policymakers, Hopper said. He pointed out a local program, East Alabama Works, that among other things brings teachers and high school students on tours of work sites to introduce kids to industrial jobs.
Carl Brady, workforce program manager for East Alabama Works, said Friday that he hasn’t seen the latest employment numbers, but isn’t surprised to see some small shifts in the number of workers in the county.
“We can train them, but we can’t guarantee that they’re going to stay,” he said.