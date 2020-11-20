Unemployment declines statewide and in Calhoun County

Unemployment dropped in Calhoun County and across Alabama in October — but the numbers remain bleaker than they were last year, according to numbers released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 6.6 percent in October, down from 7.6 percent in September. Statewide, 5.8 percent of workers were collecting unemployment benefits, compared to 6.7 percent of workers in September.
Even so, there are signs that Alabama’s economy isn’t yet recovered from the impact of coronavirus. Unemployment locally and statewide in October 2019 — before the pandemic and the resulting economic slump — was in the 3 percent range.
“We will continue to see fluctuations in these economic indicators as pandemic concerns remain, but this month showed growth in both the number of jobs we are supporting and the number of people who are working,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington was quoted as saying in a press release Friday.
The number of working people did increase statewide in October, but by the ADOL’s numbers, the state added only about 2,200 jobs that month.
In Calhoun County, the total number of employed people was nearly the same as in September, though the number of people on the unemployment rolls dropped from 3,450 to 2,943. That could mean some workers dropped out of the workforce instead of finding new jobs, a phenomenon that happened at some points during the recovery from the 2008 recession.
The Friday numbers suggest recovery isn’t coming to all parts of the state at equal speed. Franklin, Cullman and Shelby counties had the lowest unemployment rates, all in the 3 percent range. Unemployment was highest in the Black Belt, with Lowndes, Perry, Wilcox and Dallas counties all showing jobless rates of 10 percent or more.