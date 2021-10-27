Two Saks business owners join forces

Sharing expenses makes good business sense for the owners of the new Dang Girl! Boutique and Poppin’ Chics Home Décor store.
The business owners, Michelle Baker and Gerri Langley, are making use of a shared storefront for their distinct businesses.
Baker owns Dang Girl! Boutique, and Langley owns Poppin’ Chics Home Décor. Both women have other jobs, Baker being a real estate agent with Good Faith Realty, while Langley teaches office administration at the Ayers Branch of Gadsden State Community College.
The two found the space when Robin Fuller, who owns Exquisite You Salon of Saks and Exquisite You Salon 2 of Ohatchee, rented out two rooms connected to her Saks salon. The three businesses are now under one roof in Saks, situated across the highway from Christian Corner Meats.
“I started Dang Girl! about a year ago online. Over the year, my sales grew, and I branched out about a month ago and rented a booth at Kolectic Treasures,” Baker said, referring to a business at Summerall Plaza, in northern Anniston.
Langley, too, rented a booth at Kolectic Treasures, but shortly afterward, found the new location.
The two friends met, planned their next steps and spent a few nights preparing for their grand opening — nights that extended into the early morning hours. The grand opening was Friday.
The new boutique/home décor store is at 1007 Alabama 431 North, its hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Each Tuesday evening, at 7 p.m., Baker and Langley sell items on Facebook Live on their social media group, “Dang Girl, What’s Poppin’ VIP”.
“We’re running our businesses as a ministry to others,” Baker said. “Our online customers have become like friends, and now we get to meet them. I want women to be comfortable in the choices of clothing, look in the mirror and say, ‘Dang, girl, you look good!”