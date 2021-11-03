Two new businesses coming to Quintard corridor

Spaces are being created along Quintard Avenue for two new businesses expected to open their doors along Anniston’s busiest corridor in the near future.
Scooter’s Coffee
Fans of coffee and a quick treat will appreciate the product lineup of Scooter’s Coffee. On Wednesday, Toby Bennington, director of development and economic development for the City of Anniston, announced Scooter’s Coffee is building in the Anniston Plaza parking lot. The national franchise company will offer a variety of hot and cold beverages along with food such as breakfast burritos, sandwiches and sugary treats.
A crew was seen Wednesday in the southernmost portion of the Anniston Plaza parking lot, below Pickette’s Feed & Pet Supply, where workers were removing the old asphalt and readying the site for the new establishment.
Bennington said teamwork between the city and Scooter’s Coffee lessened the amount of time required for the business to establish itself in Anniston.
“It all came together as a team and got done pretty quickly as far as their permitting process,” he said.
Bennington said he has not heard from company officials regarding when the opening will be announced.
According to Scooter’s web site the company consists of 350 locations including both drive-thru and cafe’-style businesses in 21 states.
According to a Scooter’s coffee spokesperson, the location will be a drive-thru kiosk model that is slated to open by the end of January 2022 and will employ approximately 15 people.
Anniston was chosen based on a number of factors.
“A lot of times the franchisees have a connection to the community. Other times, we see that a community shares our core values. But no matter what the case may be, we see a need for specialty coffee in your area,” according to the company spokesperson.
Immunotek Bio Centers
Bennington said the other business opening its doors is Immunotek Bio Centers, a blood plasma collection point where donors can sell their blood plasma. A construction crew is currently remodeling the former Rite-Aid building at 15th and Quintard to accommodate that operation.
According to the American Red Cross, when a person gives plasma, the substance is collected through an automated process that separates plasma from other blood components; red blood cells and platelets are returned to the donor. Plasma is used in emergency and trauma situations to help stop bleeding.
Whole blood donations, on the other hand, are what most people think of when they think about donating blood. This type of donation includes all four blood components — red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma — and is frequently used to treat blood loss,that may occur during surgery or due to injuries.
Bennington characterizes the new blood plasma center as a business that will attract more people to downtown Anniston.
“It’s a service, like any service that’s needed, it’s another addition to our downtown, our county seat, our medical core district, it’s a people generator, it brings people to downtown that are in need and utilize that blood plasma center service,” he said.