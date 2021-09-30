Two best friends open store in Alexandria

How do women do it all?
For years, Tabitha Key and Cherie Prickett have juggled family responsibilities, careers and church attendance. They have operated booths at antique malls and sold items at vintage shows. Even now that their children are grown, Key helps her husband run the Jeff Key Motor company, and Prickett helps her family run Prickett Farms. The two, who have been friends for years, are celebrating the grand opening of their joint business venture in Alexandria called The Shabby Hens. The title is indicative of the style of furniture and home décor they carry called Shabby Chic.
“A lot of styles have grown out of Shabby Chic,” said Prickett, “Rustic Farmhouse, Modern Farmhouse, Mid-century modern, Granny Chic and Boho.”
The new business is located at 6412 U.S. 431 in Alexandria, and it is next to Taco & Tequila restaurant.
For sale in the store are many pieces of furniture with the new style of finish, a special chalk-like paint that the painter then distresses to make the furniture look like an antique. Key and Prickett have a room in the back of their store to create the look on pieces of furniture they buy. Also, they paint pieces of furniture for others, and they sell the paint and painting accessories to help do-it-yourselfers paint their own.
In addition to furniture, the new store is filled with collectibles, old books used for decorations, framed art, candles made in Alexandria, dishes, stained glass windows, and dozens of other items. It is hard to tell which items are the most popular.
“People come in and ask for random things,” the friends say. It is hard to tell which one is talking because they enthusiastically complete each other’s sentences. In true-friend style, they put their heads together and came up with an idea. They have a blank book that now is filled with items their customers are looking for.
Where do they get their items?
“Starting out,” said Prickett, “we bought things by the lot, and we shopped at thrift stores and yard sales. Now people call us and ask us to take their stuff.”
At times, the two get so overwhelmed with items, they ask customers to store the items temporarily, or they just say no.
Hours for The Shabby Hens are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.