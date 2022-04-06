Tourism director predicts big year for Alabama

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell told a group of civic and political leaders Tuesday he predicts that Alabama will “kick butt” when the numbers are compiled for this year’s tourism statistics.
Sentell appeared at a regional tourism meeting at Talladega Superspeedway sponsored by Alabama Power, Jacksonville State University, and the famed NASCAR track.
Attendees had been invited from the six counties which form the east central Alabama region. They were the guests of one of the state’s major attractions to hear and share ideas of how they might better utilize and advertise the tourism amenities the area has to offer.
“I have never seen so many bright minds focused in the same direction in a long time,” Sentell said.
The 20-year director of the state’s tourism department then committed to funding a website for each of the six counties in the region.
Sentell said the state recently spent $10 million on an advertising campaign which ran everywhere except in Alabama, and ads for each individual county were also produced during that process.
“We now have a data bank of pictures larger than we have ever had before and we can contribute to the content of those web sites,” he said.
Sentell shared data showing that during COVID-19, Alabama was fifth in the least losses for tourism.
“A good part of the reason for that is because of what is in your counties,” said Sentell, who grew up in Clay County. “People said they didn’t want to go to the big cities. They wanted to go outdoors where they can ski or just have a picnic. That is what this part of Alabama owns.”
Sentell said he disagreed with a projection that by 2026, the state will see tourism numbers at the pre-pandemic levels. He believes it will happen sooner.
“I think, this year, Alabama is going to set a record for the most money that has ever been spent in tourism in this state,” he said. “Right now, it looks like we are within 2 percent of where we were in our peak year and we’re having better weather this spring than in previous years. So, we’re going to kick butt when the full economic report is put together.”
He described the state of Alabama as “having what people want.”
“You go to Cheaha and look at car tags, and most are going to say Georgia,” Sentell said. “You talk to real estate business around lakes in east Alabama, they will say these are Atlanta people buying east Alabama and the economy in real estate is going to be strong in this area. We have what people want now. This region has what people want now.”
He expressed his enthusiasm for Main Street programs now underway in many towns and the redevelopment of historic theaters.
“We have the assets that make people comfortable to come to this part of the state,” Sentell said.
He also noted visitors from across the country are “filling up our state parks,” and took the opportunity to request support for the State Parks Amendment, which will appear on the May 24 primary election ballot. Approval of the amendment would greenlight a bond issue that would finance state park renovations by modernizing the state’s park services with the addition of new services and amenities.
“We all win when we invest more in our state parks,” Sentell said.