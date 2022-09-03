 Skip to main content
This Labor Day, unions work to maintain membership

Hill Mayfield

Hill Mayfield, the human resource management instructor at Jacksonville State University, is publishing a 25-page research paper entitled ‘A History of Labor Relations: Know the Past, Understand the Present, Plan the Future.’ 

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Hill Mayfield, an instructor in Jacksonville State University’s College of Business and Industry, calls himself a collective bargaining nerd. 

He says the students who take his class in the topic enter with dread and exit by saying it is their favorite class.