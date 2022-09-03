This Labor Day, unions work to maintain membership

Hill Mayfield, an instructor in Jacksonville State University’s College of Business and Industry, calls himself a collective bargaining nerd.
He says the students who take his class in the topic enter with dread and exit by saying it is their favorite class.
“My soon-to-be published research paper, called ‘History of Labor Relations,’ summarizes a heck of a lot of information that I have provided to my students that is even better than a textbook,” Mayfield said.
His enthusiasm for management and union leaders comes from his 35 years of often sitting at a table while both sets of leaders arbitrate. He worked in human resources for Goodyear in seven facilities in five states. In the college class, his students play the roles that managers and union leaders would, and he said they love doing it.
Mayfield’s experience with collective bargaining, and his desire to stay current with developments in the field, help him to understand the reasons unions are declining in America.
Currently, the country has the lowest number of union members in recent history. In 2021, there were 14 million wage-and-salary workers belonging to unions, or 10.3 percent of the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 1983, the first year comparable union data was available, the union members numbered at 14.7 million, or 20.1 percent of workers.
While most Alabamians enjoy the nation’s long weekend as they celebrate Labor Day, membership in the state’s unions continues to fall. In 2021, Alabama’s union members among wage and salary workers numbers 115,000, accounting for 5.9 percent of the workforce, compared with its peak 2014, when it averaged 10.8 percent, or 204,000.
In Calhoun County are two prominent unions, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), made up locally of mostly Anniston Army Depot employees and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which represents the private-sector workers, such as carpenters, auto, steelworkers, contractors, electrical workers, plumbers and pipefitters, sheet metal railroad, machinists and more.
The president of the Anniston Army Depot’s union is Charles Barclay, who says unions are important to employees, even non-union members. Like other unions, the AFGE arbitrates with the government’s management for the employees’ holidays and off days, retirement plans, cost-of-living increases, improved working conditions, safety measures, special pay for hazardous jobs, and they even negotiate for details such as uniforms, boots, drug testings and more.
The depot’s union represents all the employees, and offers additional services to its members, such as scholarships to members or family members.
“And one other thing,” Barclay said, “we help save lives. Unions deal with people when they are down and out, in grief, sick leave, on drugs or alcohol, have financial difficulties, need counseling or someone to check on them. Why wouldn’t people want that kind of protection?”
One reason unions do not grow, according to Mayfield, is that employees know that union dues, on the average, amount to two to two-and-a-half hours’ worth of pay per month.
Barclay said many depot workers, while they have good benefits, do not earn a salary that allows them to meet their other financial obligations, or they are preparing to retire and know they will no longer need the protection of the union.
“Some who depend on overtime pay get no overtime,” he said. “Some are raising grandkids, paying alimony, child support or childcare. Then, there is the high cost of living, and one of the biggest reasons we lose members is when we have layoffs.”
A second reason membership in unions is not growing is due to the risk of getting fired and not finding another job.
The president of the local AFL-CIO, Bren Riley, said laws to protect organizers do not exist. Even though the union board will help them, many workers cannot afford to be out of work for any length of time.
“The union’s board will bring charges against a company (for firing a union organizer), and several years later we can get them a punitive settlement for wrongful termination,” Riley said. “However, it must go through the courts.”
Riley said the passage of a bill before Congress would help. Called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, it would likely cause union membership to rise if it’s passed because companies and corporations would not have the right to fire organizers.
Another factor affecting union growth comes into play when companies do pay well and pay attention to other matters of concern to employees. Mayfield referred to the case of Bessemer’s Amazon workers, who earn slightly more than double the pay of many unskilled workers at other companies and have benefits not available in other industries.
Some of those employees, though, wanted a union in order to address issues of job security, health care and retirement benefits. They were able to organize an election without getting fired; the unionization effort failed by a vote of 1,798 to 738, then was retaken and almost passed (993 to 875).
Mayfield said the majority of Amazon employees believe the cost of union dues would be more than their current benefits and adequate pay. Mayfield contends that if management would do four things and earn employees’ trust, there would be no need for unions.These include keeping their employees satisfied by listening to them, making employees’ work arrangements flexible, being sensitive to customers’ complaints and having what he calls a “focus plan” for each employee.
“In today’s society,” he said, “to meet a good employee’s goals and aspirations, you need an individual plan for each one.”
