Thanksgiving closure catching on among major retailers

While the pandemic caused many of the big box stores to close on Thanksgiving last year, the idea has taken hold this year as a voluntary measure among those doing business in and around Calhoun County.
Walmart and Sam’s Club announced earlier this year they would be closed Thanksgiving Day “as a way to thank their employees for their hard work during the pandemic,” according to a press release.
Another major national retail chain, Target, will also keep its stores’ doors closed on Thursday.
“The response was so positive [to last year] that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day,” the company’s press release says. “This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests.”
Kohl’s also referred to the positive response by customers to going dark on the holiday when announcing it would be closed for Thanksgiving.
A Kohl’s press release cited “the evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season."
Foot Locker made its decision In June to stay closed for Thanksgiving.
Foot Locker CEO Frank Bracke released a statement saying, "Our team members have worked incredibly hard to exceed our customer's expectations under extraordinary circumstances. We want to acknowledge their hard work and commitment to our customers, their communities, and one another."
Dick’s Sporting Goods, which had traditionally opened Thanksgiving night until last year, also cited appreciation for its employees in making the decision.
“This year, we wanted to give our teammates plenty of notice that we will be closed again, so they have the opportunity to plan for their annual traditions — whether it's participating in a fun run, watching football or enjoying Thanksgiving dinner,” said Dick’s president and CEO Lauren Hobart in a May 2021 press release.
Best Buy will also remain closed for Thanksgiving Day.
If one does not have all the Thanksgiving trimmings before Thursday, they probably will not be having all the choices they want for the big dinner.
Publix, Winn-Dixie and Aldi, the three major grocery outlets in the area, have all announced they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.
However, Pic N’ Save’s website states those stores will be open until 4 p.m.
Dorsey’s Super Market in Oxford will be open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. according to a Google business search result.
Johnson’s Giant Foods, which has stores in Jacksonville and Coldwater, will be open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Walgreens has announced most of its stores will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. while most 24-hour locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.
Most CVS stores will also remain open, but hours may vary from store to store. Pharmacy hours may vary as well. CVS recommends contacting the stores or its website for exact Thanksgiving information.