Team Sports moves store to Anniston

An Oxford sporting goods company is moving its store to Anniston, and may add five to 10 jobs to the 10 people it already employs.
Team Sports, which sells jerseys and other sports supplies to school and youth league teams, is building a new store at McClellan, near Longleaf Lodge and the Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center, the store’s owners confirmed Thursday.
In an email to The Anniston Star, co-owner Kristin Laymon said the site’s proximity to the aquatic center, sports fields and biking trails will be more convenient for the company’s customers.
The Star contacted Laymon after readers asked about construction workers preparing the ground at the site.
At its current location on Industrial Drive in Oxford, the store mostly sells directly to teams, but Laymon in her email said there will be retail sales at the McClellan site.
“Our main line will be Adidas products but we will be offering a diverse mix of sports/fitness attire and equipment,” Laymon wrote.
Laymon said the company expects to move into the new location in early 2021.