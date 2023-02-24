Tax holiday on weather preparedness items this weekend

The state’s severe weather preparedness tax holiday is ongoing.
The holiday, which began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday night, allows consumers to purchase certain items pertaining to severe weather preparedness free of state or “use tax,” though local sales and use taxes might still apply, according to a recent news release from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
“Some of the tax-free items are common supplies costing less than $60 that can be used to prepare for tornadoes or other emergencies,” the release says.
The tax holiday is meant to encourage people to stock up on necessary supplies useful in an emergency or similar situation, such as batteries, fire extinguishers, and the like.
A full list of items eligible can be found at the Alabama Department of Revenue website.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.