 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Tax holiday on weather preparedness items this weekend

The state’s severe weather preparedness tax holiday is ongoing.

The holiday, which began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday night, allows consumers to purchase certain items pertaining to severe weather preparedness free of state or “use tax,” though local sales and use taxes might still apply, according to a recent news release from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.