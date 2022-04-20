Talladega Speedway races have $420M impact

TALLADEGA — Besides the Chevy, Ford, Toyota and Dodge engines expected to make their mark at Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, there’s one more engine that off-track experts count as equally important.
It’s an economic one, and it runs its laps through most of east central Alabama, attracting visitors from the world over and a leaving in its roaring wake spending which significantly boosts the local economy.
Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton recently addressed a group of area tourism directors at Alabama’s famed racetrack and gave out the numbers representing the significance of the NASCAR races it hosts each year. The numbers he cited came from a recent economic impact study conducted Auburn University at Montgomery.
“The study showed we get $420 million that are kicked off from our two races a year,” he said.
He said community involvement is “very, very important” in helping to spread those dollars and the track has worked with the city of Talladega to reinstate the Walk of Fame, and is “working very hard” with the city of Oxford on a car hauler parade that would start at the Oxford Exchange.
“We want to work with all of our local communities on bringing new events to them,” he said. “Is there a music festival? Is there an air show? Are there large events on which we can all work together to entice visitors to come into our hotels and restaurants? How can we come together to utilize this beautiful world-class facility not just for NASCAR?”
Crichton said when NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. wanted to build another superspeedway a decade after Daytona, he built one that was “bigger, badder and faster than Daytona International Speedway.”
“Guess what? We have the biggest, baddest and fastest racetrack on the planet right here in Talladega,” Crichton said.
Having the “biggest, baddest and fastest” is a prime draw for race fans, and not just from Alabama.
“They come from all over and the average travel distance is 300 miles,” Crichton said. “Seventy-one percent of our fans come from outside the state of Alabama. That drives clean tourism dollars into our area. They don’t just come for Sunday. They are staying for a minimum of three and a half days”
He said fans come from all across the globe and from all 50 states.
“If we don’t have Hawaii or Alaska represented, we have a couple of friends we call and ask them to buy one ticket so we can make sure we can still claim that all 50 states are represented,” Crichton said.
Crichton said visitors from as many as 28 different countries have been documented.
He said when Monday of race week arrives, the campgrounds start to become populated. Already occupying space in area motels and restaurants are the NASCAR representatives who help set up the race.
“Talladega is a worldwide brand that we have right here in east central Alabama,” he said.
That brand brings more than physical visitors to the area. It brings eyeballs as television viewers can watch from home — and that represents free tourism advertising for the area.
Crichton said an average of eight million viewers tune in to Talladega racing and last year’s GEICO 500 was the highest-rated NASCAR Cup Series race of 2021. That beat Daytona’s rating for the same year.
He noted although the October race of 2021 was shortened by rain the track hosted “an historic win” as Bubba Wallace won his first series race and became only the second African-American to do so since 1963.
“Visitors and viewers were going crazy on social media,” Crichton said. “So it’s not just the fans that are coming and staying in our communities, it’s all of those millions and millions of fans who are out there watching. It gives the fear of missing out and tells all of those watching on television, ‘You’ve got to come to Talladega Superspeedway.’”
He said the staff at Talladega wants to make sure trips to the track are not just a “bucket list” item, but a “year-after-year comeback.”
Crichton described the $50 million investment NASCAR made in 2019 to enhance the visitor experience with a new facility that allows visitors to see up-close the workings of race garages and “immerses the fan into the sport like never before.”
“When you put a smile on a kid’s face, they are going to want to come back,” he said. “The presidents of Daytona, Phoenix and Richmond came here and said they didn’t like me because this crushed the experiences at their tracks. We have something very special.”
Talladega assists not only economically, but educationally.
The track has already hosted more than 600 STEM students from six surrounding counties on a race weekend and allowed them to be exposed “to Talladega, to NASCAR and most importantly to science, technology, engineering and math.”
The program was suspended last year due to COVID-19, but Crichton says plans are to restart it with fourth-graders this month and seventh-graders in October.
“There are different opportunities here at Talladega. We’re not just NASCAR and not just a NASCAR venue. We want to drive more and more events into this area. We want to promote all the great things to do while they are in town,” Crichton said. “Our job is to sell visitors a ticket to come here, but I want them to extend their stay and hopefully make a decision to come back here when they are not just coming for a NASCAR race.”