Taco restaurant opens in Jacksonville

A new taco restaurant in Jacksonville opened its doors for business on Monday.
Heirloom Taco, just off of Jacksonville’s Public Square in a building that was formerly a fire station, conducted a “soft opening” Monday at lunchtime.
Owners quietly opened the business for a test run, without advertisement, but spreading word caused a packed restaurant.
“We were kind of overwhelmed with the people we got,” Stan Gowen, one of the owners of the restaurant, said Monday.
“Any new place to eat in Jacksonville is going to get a lot of attention, and we wanted to open and kind of see how it would go in a low pressure environment. We’re trying to make as good of an experience for everyone as possible.”
The restaurant features a stationary trailer that will offer street tacos, tamales and soups cooked in a larger kitchen inside the building. Stools and tables are for seating inside and outside the station on a patio. Work on renovating the building began more than a year ago.
“The work of getting it done is over, but now we have to focus on putting out a solid product every day,” Gowen said.
After closing Monday evening after the soft opening, the restaurant opens for full service beginning Tuesday, Gowen said.
The taco restaurant isn’t the only new business that could be coming to Jacksonville soon.
In a meeting set for Thursday night, the city’s planning commission plans to review development for a new car wash and a crossfit gym.
According to the agenda for the meeting, the car wash, if approved, would be located at 510 Pelham Road S., between Jack’s and Chick-fil-A. The gym would be on Francis Street.
Attempts to reach Mark Stephens, the city’s director of planning and development, for comment on the two developments were not successful Monday.