Survey of New Flyer employees shows concerns with racial equality, wage disparity

Labor policy center Jobs to Move America released an Alabama A&M survey Wednesday indicating worker dissatisfaction at the Anniston New Flyer bus manufacturing plant.
The organization held a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon to present findings based on two surveys. One asked 50 members of the Anniston community about economic factors such as the availability of jobs and the ability to earn a living wage. The other was a survey of 99 New Flyer employees conducted from July to December 2019, along with surveys of fewer than 30 employees from three other local manufacturing companies.
The New Flyer workers — about one-seventh of the company’s 700 employees — reported issues with racial equality, wage disparity, safety and retaliation for whistleblowing, according to Emily Erickson, assistant professor of A&M’s Department of Community and Regional Planning and the author of the report,
Erica Iheme, Jobs to Move America’s Southern program director, said many of the concerns raised were not an Alabama issue but “a Southern issue.”
“Weaker labor laws and high tax incentives draw companies to the South,” Iheme said. “We appreciate the jobs and are happy to see the jobs coming, but what you’ll see today is these jobs are often giving workers and communities the short end of the stick.”
Results of the survey show 33 percent of Black respondents rating discrimination at work as “not a problem” and about 77 percent of white respondents saying the same.
White employees on average earn about $3 more per hour than Black employees, the report says, with some respondents saying their pay is lower than others working the same positions. About 12 percent of employees said they had been injured on the job.
In response to a viewer question during the conference, Erickson said that the community survey’s 50 respondents would not be considered “statistically significant,” but said it was useful for context.
“New Flyer was the one where we have the most statistical validity,” Erickson said. The three other manufacturers had few respondents; Carfair Composites (misnamed as “Carfair Components” in the report) had 12, Eastman Chemical had three and International Automotive Components had 12.
“Their levels were so low they were not very representative and we try to make that very clear in the report,” Erickson said.
New Flyer introduced its Community Benefits Framework last year, which seems to address some of the concerns raised by survey respondents. The program’s stated goals of equality in managerial hiring, environmental impact and economic development are similar to JMA’s own Community Benefits Agreement programs. But JMA has been critical of the New Flyer program in recent months because it keeps measures of success and failure within New Flyer’s executive control rather than open for public scrutiny. JMA’s Community Benefits Agreement programs, however, are legally enforceable agreements with communities, Iheme told The Star last month.
Attempts to reach New Flyer were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.