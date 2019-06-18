A study conducted for the city of Anniston last month showed potential demand for a hotel at 12th and Noble streets, with visitors to a new federal courthouse and a McClellan dog-training company filling many of the rooms.
The site has been vacant for years, but city officials hope the $5,500 study will convince developers of the potential for a 75-80 room hotel.
The study, conducted by Spurrier Consulting, anticipates around 40 percent of the hotel’s occupancy would come from Vapor Wake K9, a dog training academy that trains bomb-sniffing dogs for organizations such as the Pentagon.
Paul Hammond, Vapor Wake K9 president, said the academy brings in around 3,000 visitors a year between training, events, seminars and dog sales.
“Nowhere in Anniston is suitable for them right now,” Hammond said. “If there was a hotel in close proximity and of reasonable condition that would help.”
The nearest branded hotel is approximately 4 miles from downtown Anniston. According to the study’s findings, a new hotel would bring new revenue to the city from hotels near Interstate 20 in Oxford.
The construction of a new federal courthouse would also generate nightly visitors to the hotel, according to the study.
Construction is expected to begin this fall on a $42 million federal courthouse on Gurnee Avenue. The Anniston City Council was set to vote Tuesday on a land swap that would give the federal government the property on Gurnee in exchange for the old federal courthouse on Noble Street and $520,000.
The recommended brand is a Best Western Plus, according to the study results, the same brand that was linked to a previous hotel development at the site.
The city gave the property to developers from Mississippi to build a hotel at the site. After one of the developers was arrested, work stalled and the city reclaimed the property.
Bennington said the study reflected a need for both nightly rates and extended stay rates, as well as amenities such as a swimming pool, exercise room and limited service cantina, which a Best Western Plus could accommodate.
Between 200 and 400 students attend training courses at Vapor Wake K9 throughout the year, with each of the courses lasting seven weeks, Hammond said.
Hammond said the academy typically sends students to hotels in Oxford that allow them to keep their working dogs with them during training.
Katie Ray, public relations manager for Best Western, said Best Western Plus hotels offer upgraded amenities for business and leisure travelers including in-room desks and fitness and business centers.
Kim O’Dell, a member of the Anniston Historic Preservation Commission and historian, said the location would be great for a hotel because it was previously the site of the historic Alabama Hotel, which burned in 1944.
“The architecture needs to fit within the historic district of the late 19th and early 20th century,” O’Dell said. “It won’t be exactly the same but it should be close to what the Alabama Hotel looked like. There is plenty of evidence of what the inside looked like.”
O’Dell said the 1000 and 1300 blocks of downtown used to house most of Anniston’s hotels.
Bennington said the Planning Commission is reviewing the results of the study and plan to “proactively engage in dialogue” with interested developers after the review is complete.
Bennington said the study evaluated the economic impact studies for activities such as the Noble Street Festival and the Alabama Cycling Classic.
“It pulls everything the developers, owners and investors need to see all in one place,” he said. “It shows new dollars coming into the community with things like the new federal courthouse.”