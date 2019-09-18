The defense and security industry accounted for about 42 percent of Calhoun County’s economy in 2018, according to a study released Wednesday.
Local defense manufacturing and training industries — which include the Anniston Army Depot, the Center for Domestic Preparedness and the Alabama National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves — generated $1.69 billion in the Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville metro area’s total $4 billion economic footprint last year, according to an economic impact study performed by the University of Alabama Huntsville’s Office for Operational Excellence. About 29 percent of the county’s workforce, 13,134 people, are employed either directly or indirectly in defense.
Study team members disseminated their findings at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon, at a meeting attended by the chamber’s board of directors.
Jeff Thompson, who delivered most of the presentation, said knowing how invested the defense industry is in Calhoun County is important.
“In short, it’s a big deal, and you can quote me,” Thompson said during the meeting.
The study used data collected at in-person meetings from January to April with various department heads at each of the big three defense entities, Thompson explained, and takes into account everything from personnel and payroll with those organizations to training, visitor spending, utilities and contracts, among other factors.
Data was plugged into IMPLAN, a regional economic analysis modeler, which provided an overall snapshot of Calhoun County’s defense impact.
The study also included impact to the state economy, with Calhoun County contributing $1.86 billion (including the $1.69 billion) to Alabama’s defense totals.
According to Mark Hearn, a professor of marketing and management at Jacksonville State University who attended the meeting, knowing impact numbers like these can help establish the importance of industries in the area, which can allow leaders to make decisions that support those industries.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve always had public figures in our area that understood the importance of the depot and Homeland Security and the National Guard,” Hearn said by phone Wednesday.
He said that the impact study’s revelations “fit nicely” with results from JSU’s previous studies, which the school has provided in the past at the chamber’s request. He said that this year UAH was tapped for the study because chamber members wanted to further validate the study’s results.
“It’s nice to have an additional third party who maybe is not directly tied to this area take an outside look and confirm those earlier numbers,” Hearn said.
He said this study won’t have taken into account recent expansions at the depot, which ramped up hiring this year.
The nearly 80-year-old site employs just over 9,000 people, according to the UAH study, the most of the three major defense entities in the county — the CDP employs about 1,350 and the National Guard and Army Reserves employs about 1,450 — and Hearn said that employment is likely to grow.