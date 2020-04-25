Stimulus checks showing up in locals’ bank accounts

Locals have found themselves at least $1,200 richer lately after Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package in March to keep people afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kimberly Key, an accounting professor at Auburn University, wrote Friday in an email that an individual who makes less than $75,000 a year gets $1,200, with an additional $500 for every dependent they claim on their taxes.
As of Friday, she wrote, about 80 million Americans had already gotten the money.
For some, the checks provide much-needed relief from the financial burdens they face because of the pandemic. For others, it’s simply more money to spend or save however they please.
‘Everybody should be thankful’
Several locals said that check could determine whether they’re able to get by this month.
Kayla Wood of Anniston, who was walking out of the Walmart in Lenlock wearing a mask, said she had just gotten a new job when her stimulus check showed up in her checking account earlier this month.
After Wood lost her job, she said, she had filed for unemployment, but hadn’t heard back from the Alabama Department of Labor, causing her to get behind on bills. She said the stimulus check helped her get caught up.
“I got skeptical about waiting for unemployment, because they said it was going to take two or three weeks to process,” Wood said. “I didn’t want to be stressed out and be behind on bills and, when it’s all over with, have a higher bill.”
Carol McNair of Eastaboga, who was sitting in a minivan in the Johnson’s parking lot in the Coldwater, said she didn’t think she’d have to use her stimulus check, but that changed when her husband found himself temporarily out of work last week.
“My husband had an accident last week and broke three bones in his foot,” McNair said.
Luckily, McNair said, her family has been able to dip into their savings, but she may have to use her stimulus check.
“I’m just thankful it came in. Everybody should be thankful,” McNair said. “If it weren’t for the stimulus check, there would be a lot of people who couldn’t pay their bills or buy food.”
Hopefully, McNair said, she’ll be able to use some of that money when she goes to Florida to celebrate her grandson’s high school graduation, whenever that will be. She said she’ll probably use it to buy him a gift.
‘Waiting to see’
Others said they didn’t have an immediate need for the money, but appreciated it, nonetheless.
Melissa Burnett of Saks said Thursday she hadn’t used her stimulus check yet, but was holding on to it in case she needed it later.
“I’m just kind of waiting to see what the economy is going to do and how the job situations are going to transpire,” said Burnett, a manager at a restaurant in Alexandria.
When the pandemic first hit, Burnett said, many of her co-workers were laid off and had to rely on unemployment benefits to get by. But because the restaurant is still serving to-go orders, she said, she was kept on.
“I’m blessed,” Burnett said.
She said she doesn’t know how her restaurant will fare by the end of the pandemic, because it’s a small business. Hopefully, she said, the restaurant will reopen in “full force” once it’s allowed to.
Brian Strickland of Saks, who was walking with his wife out of Walmart carrying a fishing pole, said he’s still working and their checks also went into savings.
“Free money’s always nice when you pay taxes,” Strickland said. “It’s my money anyways.”
‘Human error’
Carolyn Gooden of Anniston and Vanessa Curry, two friends who were leaving Johnson’s together, said they still hadn’t gotten their checks.
Gooden, 57, and Curry, 56, said they wondered if that had anything to do with their ages.
“Most of the people in our age group haven’t received it yet,” Gooden said. “These younger folks have already got theirs.”
Curry, who has custody of her granddaughter, said she could use that money to support her granddaughter.
Gooden said she wanted that check simply because it was hers.
“I want it because it belongs to the taxpayers,” Gooden said.
Both said they had tried to call the IRS to get the money, but to no avail.
Marcus Johnson of Jacksonville said Thursday he also hadn’t gotten his stimulus check and it had him “in his feelings.”
Johnson said he lost his job in November, and had been collecting unemployment benefits benefits since January. Around the time the pandemic started, he said, those benefits inexplicably stopped.
“I haven’t seen a check in six weeks, basically,” Johnson said. “I’m due six checks that I haven’t seen.”
Johnson said he’s used his severance pay from his old job to cover bills, but he’s quickly running out of that money. He said he’d also been trying to call the IRS about the issue, but hadn’t been able to reach anyone.
“I know it’s human error but I can’t get it fixed if I don’t talk to someone,” Johnson said. “Everything is just backlogged, and I can’t get in contact with anyone anywhere.”