State senator to try again to repeal cities' occupational taxes

State Sen. Andrew Jones (copy)

Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, plans to again introduce in the Alabama Legislature a bill to phase out occupational taxes in the more than two dozen cities that have them.

It will likely be similar to last year’s Senate Bill 44.