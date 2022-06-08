State Senate race enters final two weeks

Former state Senate candidate Wayne Willis has pledged his support to Wendy Draper in the upcoming Republican runoff election.
Willis, who came in third place, issued a letter of support to Draper after the May 24 primary. Less than two weeks remain before the June 21 runoff between Draper and Keith Kelley.
“I have had a very heartfelt conversation with Wendy Ghee-Draper and would like to proudly offer my full support of her campaign and election hopes,” Willis wrote.
Both candidates are jockeying for votes.
Draper received 39.3 percent, or 7,078 votes, to Kelley’s 35.4 percent, or 6,378 votes, overall in the Republican primary May 24 for District 12, which includes both Calhoun and Talladega counties.
In Calhoun County, Draper beat Kelley by only 31 votes; however, in Talladega County, Draper beat Kelley by 669 votes.
In a letter to The Anniston Star, Kelley said he has been working hard every day and would not stop until June 22, the day after the primary.
“I am working the campaign trail every hour of every day, I am determined to win this race,” Kelley said.
Draper, for her part, told The Star in a written statement that the campaign “is going great!”
She said that since the primary election, “We have continued to reach out with a message of hard work to improve the economy of our area, to create good paying jobs.”
Kelley said it’s important that the voters in District 12 have a “strong voice” in Montgomery. A real estate agent by profession, Kelley said he’s a public servant but has never run for political office.
“I’m running because I’m tired of liberal policies, higher taxes and rising inflation in our state. Senate District 12 needs a strong leader who will fight for their pocketbooks in Montgomery,” he said.
If elected, Kelley said he hopes to stop the endless spending in the legislature and will fight to stop rising inflation.
Draper espoused similar goals in her statement. She said she’ll work hard “to do something about the rising cost of living we are all experiencing, to reduce the sales taxes on groceries, and to suspend the recent gas tax increases until we get inflation under control.”
An issue for Kelley is the candidates’ suitability to represent their party.
“I have been a conservative Republican all my life; my opponent cannot say the same,” Kelley said.
Draper’s candidacy was once challenged by Gina Grant, who filed a ballot access challenge, claiming that Draper was in fact not a Republican.
The ballot challenge was heard by the Alabama Republican Party candidacy committee in February at the party’s state executive meeting in Birmingham. The committee heard both from Draper and Grant before going into a brief executive session, which concluded with its decision that Draper’s place on the ballot will remain.
In her statement Tuesday, Draper alluded to the intraparty differences in viewpoints.
From her perspective, Draper wrote, Kelley “has offered very little if anything constructive” but rather has attacked her and her family “with lies and innuendos that he knows are not true.”