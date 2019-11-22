Inspectors from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday investigated a paint spill at an industrial site in Golden Springs, an ADEM official said.
“There was some improper housekeeping there,” said Lynn Battle, a spokeswoman for ADEM.
Battle said the department received a complaint about a possible paint spill at the Northeast Alabama Entrepreneurial Center on Commerce Boulevard in Anniston. The building, near the Golden Springs Winn-Dixie, is run by the Calhoun County Economic Development Council as an incubator for new businesses.
Battle said inspectors found improperly-stored cans of paint near the building, with some paint leaked or spilled, though she said the paint didn’t reach the stormwater drainage system. Battle said she didn’t know how much paint was involved in the complaint. Ed Turner, director of the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board, said Thursday that workers had detected no paint in the sewage system.
There were no clear signs of any large paint spill outside the building Friday. Don Hopper, director of the EDC, said the paint complaint wasn’t connected to any tenant businesses at the Entrepreneurial Center.
He said contractors for the EDC are in the process of fixing the building’s leaky roof with a sealant called Hydrostop.