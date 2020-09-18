State, Calhoun County unemployment fell in August

Jobless rates in Anniston and Calhoun County dropped significantly in August, according to numbers released Friday by the state Department of Labor.
Unemployment statewide fell to 5.6 percent, compared to 7.9 percent in July. In Calhoun County, 6.9 percent of would-be workers were on unemployment, compared to 9.5 percent in July.
“The drop in the unemployment rate is certainly good news for Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying in a Department of Labor press release. “We have worked extremely hard to open Alabama’s businesses safely, and to put our hard-working families back to work."
Friday's numbers show unemployment back more or less in the pre-pandemic range, though joblessness is still higher than it was one year ago. The statewide unemployment rate in August 2019 was 2.9 percent. In Calhoun County, 3.4 percent of people were jobless in August 2019.
Anniston was one of the few Alabama cities that still had double-digit unemployment within city limits in August, with a rate of 10.9 percent. That's the case, at least, among the cities the state tracks: smaller municipalities such as Oxford and Jacksonville aren't part of that count.
The August numbers show Calhoun County gaining 400 service-sector jobs last month, altough there are still 2,000 fewer jobs in the service sector than there were in August 2019.
This story will be updated.