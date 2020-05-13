Starbucks planning Jacksonville location

Jacksonville locals may soon have a new place to get their morning coffee, city officials said Wednesday.
City planner Mark Stephens said Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks submitted plans last week to open a location at 611 Pelham Road South. He said Starbucks plans to demolish the building on that site and build a new one with a parking lot. Starbucks’ submission came the same week the owners of Java Jolt Coffeehouse, less than half a mile to the north, listed their business for sale.
“Nothing’s been approved yet, but they’ll be taking over an old building that needs repairs,” Mayor Johnny Smith said.
Stephens said the building that stood there had been vacant for several years. Attempts to reach Starbucks and the building’s owners were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Stephens said the Jacksonville Planning Commission planned to have a staff meeting to review and comment on the plans before sending them back to the company to be revised. He said the commission will review Starbucks’ revised plan at a meeting May 21.
Starbucks was founded in Seattle in 1971 and now has 30,000 locations around the world. The nearest locations are in Oxford on Alabama 21 and at the Target store in that city. There’s also a location inside Jacksonville State University’s recreation and fitness center.
Smith said he’s excited by the prospect of a Starbucks coming to Jacksonville, as it would mean more revenue for the city. But he said he’s concerned it might detract from other local businesses.
“Some of the early morning traffic going to fast food places might get distracted by it,” Smith said. “But that’s just the normal competition of fast food.”
Real estate agent Amber Cotton said last week that Java Jolt’s owners had listed the business and building for sale for $239,000. Attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful. The shop has been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Smith said he hopes whoever buys the coffeehouse can keep it running on the square.
“To me, they’re really neat,” Smith said. “They’re unique.”