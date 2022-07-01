SRV strums up new business on Noble Street

Steve Fambrough is no stranger to the strings of a guitar.
His father played in an Atlanta-area band during the 1970s, and Steve recalls his dad’s new black-and-white guitar, which he “dragged down the stairs” and now hangs in his new shop on Noble Street.
That shop, SRV Guitars, had a formal ribbon cutting Friday at 1211 Noble St., hosted by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Anniston.
For most guitar aficionados, the letters “SRV” have become known as a representation of the late guitar great, Stevie Ray Vaughan.
In the case of Anniston’s new instrument store, however, the letters stand for Steve’s Rare and Vintage guitars.
Fambrough, along with wife Rene and son Dylan, cut the ribbon to open the store stocked full of guitars of every color and size as well as a supply of amplifiers through which the sounds of those instruments can be heard.
He said getting the location was the easy part, with all the hard work having “been inside getting all the materials on the walls.”
Mayor Jack Draper welcomed the new business to downtown.
“I applaud their entrepreneurial spirit,” Draper said. “Specialty shops on Noble Street are the future.”
Fambrough said he grew up hanging around his father’s rehearsals and became familiar with the guitars and amplifiers he saw the band using.
“I started to play guitar when I was 12, then the entrepreneur kicked when I started buying and selling them,” he said. “I’ve been buying and selling music gear ever since.”
Fambrough said most of the music stores in this area focus more on sound equipment rather than instruments, leaving a vacuum for guitar enthusiasts.
“Everything in here is vintage and used,” he said, adding the store also has rare vinyl records for sale as well.
Fambrough said the location “found us.”
“We saw this building come up for sale on the internet and kind of hoped it would be too much work and we could talk ourselves out of it,” he said. “When we came in, it was in great shape and ready to go. That pushed us forward.”
Fambrough said the rear of the building has a large enough space to host a stage “and some bluegrass and acoustic jams.”
He added the store’s website, srvguitars.com, should be fully operational within the next week.
SRV Guitars is open from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.