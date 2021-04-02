Southern Tool in Oxford receiving $3.5 million upgrade

Oxford manufacturing company Southern Tool will receive a $3.5 million upgrade, according to parent company Doncasters.
A news release sent this week by the United Kingdom-based company states that the 160,000-square-foot facility will receive a new Equiax vacuum casting furnace, which will expand Southern Tool’s manufacturing capacity. The company creates high-precision alloy components and superalloys for the aerospace, energy and automotive sector, according to the release.
According to Doncasters, the new furnace will reduce pollution output, with a smaller carbon footprint, a reduction in waste and better efficiency of operations.
Attempts to reach Southern Tool and Doncasters representatives were unsuccessful Friday. Jason Mays, managing director of Doncasters’ United States operations, was quoted in the release as saying that the furnace would lead to more products and help maintain the company’s position as a leading manufacturer.
“Not only is this $3.5m investment going to significantly improve our capacity at Southern Tool, it is also a massive vote of confidence in the facility’s position in the marketplace, our future prospects and the abilities of our highly skilled workforce,” Mays was quoted as saying in the release.
The investment at Southern Tool is one of the first projects announced in a £100 million investment plan across Doncasters 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S., U.K. and Germany, the release states.