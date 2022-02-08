Sneaky Pete’s hot dogs closing Friday

The people he’s worked with — both his customers and his employees — form the best memories for Bruce Rannow as he looks toward the closing date of his restaurant, Sneaky Pete’s on Greenbrier Dear Road.
After a 27-year run, Rannow is shutting the doors this Friday on the popular east Anniston eatery he’s owned since 1995. A previous owner opened the franchise restaurant in 1988.
“I am 75 years old, it’s time,” Rannow said Monday.
Rannow credits the longevity of his business to his customers and his employees.
“We have been sustained by regulars, both by breakfast and lunch customers, many of them for years and years and years. I've watched many of them grow up and I’m very fond of them, wonderful people, and they’ve treated my ladies very well,” he said.
Rannow said he has had a number of fine employees over the years as well.
“I’m blessed right now, two of them have been here six and twelve years respectively and that’s a long time in our industry, a long time,” he said.
On a recent visit to the restaurant during lunch hour the unmistakable scents of sizzling hamburgers along with onion rings boiling in vats of hot oil permeated the atmosphere as Rannow rang up orders.
A steady stream of customers were lined up as the cooks filled their requests.
Unlike a lot of restaurants that struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rannow’s business flourished.
“We actually came through it in really good shape, the last two years are the best years we’ve ever had because we have mainly a carry-out business not a drive-through business,” Rannow said, “We were blessed once people realized we were still open, we never were closed for one minute here.”
When asked about what he remembers the most about his years at the helm of Sneaky Pete’s, Rannow did not mention profits or losses. Instead, he recalled his customers.
“We’ve had so many wonderful customers here. We’ve got to see families grow up, twenty-something years, you’ve got to see babies become adults and some of those have now had babies, we’ve seen people mature, we’ve seen many people retire and unfortunately as many years as we’ve been here we’ve lost a few customers, too,” he said.
One of those longtime customers was Jason Boatman, who said he will miss the restaurant once it closes on Friday.
“I’ve been going there since I was 16, I’m 44 now. I’ve been going over there for 25 plus years off and on, I enjoy going over there, great food and great service, if it ain’t right he’s gonna make it right,” Boatman said.
“It’s one of the few mom-and-pop owned businesses, even though Sneaky Pete’s is a franchise it doesn't feel like a chain restaurant when you go in there,” he said.
“He’s got stuff that others don’t have, he’s never been the cheapest in town but he has the best breakfast, he’s got a good hamburger, chili cheese fries, he’s just got good food,” Boatman said.
Boatman learned of the impending closure of his favorite restaurant recently.
“I walked in the other day and he had a sign on the door that said, ‘February 11 that’s it,’ and I was like, ‘Wow,’” Boatman said.
I asked him, ‘You done with it, huh?’ and he said, ‘time to sail off into the sunset,’” Boatman said.
Boatman said he does not know where he’s going to eat after Friday but added there is a bagel restaurant opening across the street that will probably inherit some of Rannow’s customers.
Rannow said he plans to spend time with his three children and four grandchildren once he tallies up the final sale on Friday.
“It’s kinda a nostalgic thing. Obviously it’s our last lap around the track, we’re really enjoying it, people have been extremely gracious to us, everybody has thanked us for all we’ve done,” Rannow said, “And everybody’s lamenting that they won’t have some place to eat next week but I’m not worried about them starving to death. We will miss them and they will hopefully miss us too, both sides should have good memories, it’s been fun.”