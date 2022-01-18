Service with a smile and healthy food

Most cooks would shy away from feeding hundreds, but not Kristi Ladwig.
She bought a food booth and is looking forward to soon serving 250 members of a local corporation.
“I’ve always had a desire to have my own business,” she said in a recent telephone interview from her Anniston home.
Since the beginning of her business a year ago, Kristi’s Classics has served hundreds of all-beef hotdogs, a protein bowl made of one’s choice of pork or chicken and a smoked sausage in a bun or a wrap. For custom orders, she has often prepared a gourmet chicken salad or other dishes.
Ladwig and her husband, David, who is helping her get started in the business, decided to sell healthy, not fried, foods. She also hopes to add a gluten-free bread and a wrap to her menu. Currently, they are making decisions about a healthy dessert or two.
Instead of buying a food truck, she bought a food cart and a booth that she pulls behind her vehicle on a 16-foot enclosed trailer. In the booth, she stores everything needed for food preparation. When she arrives at her destination, she sets up the booth with its 1950s-style icon logo and a signature red umbrella.
“I think it’s very attractive,” she said, “kind of old-school.”
Ladwig is happier than she thought she would be when serving food at many of her scheduled events, such as Piedmont’s Fall Festival, the Berman Museum’s Pearl Harbor event and a 5K run. She hopes to schedule future events at local farmers’ markets, festivals, athletic runs and private events.
Ladwig was raised on a small dairy farm in White Plains and has also lived in Clay County. Before purchasing a food truck, she enjoyed hosting parties in her home and cooking special meals for her family, which includes a grown son and daughter, her three stepchildren and her husband, David.
In addition to running a food booth, Ladwig has a 20-year career in developmental psychology and has worked for Head Start and Rainbow Omega. For the past year, she worked as a case worker at the United Cerebral Palsy center.
“Meeting people’s needs has always been my heart,” Ladwig said. “For me, it is joyful.”
To contact Ladwig to schedule an event, visit her website,www.khristisclassics.com or go to Facebook. Both websites have a calendar of her events.
Ladwig said she is feeling her way along as she builds her business, and might decide to build a brick-and-mortar business in the future.