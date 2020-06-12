Senate committee OKs new $18 million weapons destruction facility for Anniston Army Depot

A U.S. Senate committee gave its OK this week on $18 million for a new facility at Anniston Army Depot to store and destroy pistols, rifles, shotguns and other unneeded weapons.
The project comes as part of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that advanced in the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.
“Each year, this bill is an example of the kind of work we can do when we come together on a bipartisan basis around a common goal — protecting our country and supporting our service members and their families,” U.S. Sen. Doug Jones was quoted as saying in a press release after the bill advanced through committee. “This bill provides the support and funding needed for Alabama to continue to lead in this effort, and I look forward to its passage in the full Senate soon.”
Anniston Army Depot currently houses a demilitarization facility, but a defense budget document explaining the project says that the current facility “violates DoD physical security regulations” and that an assessment of the facility found that the roofing, dock, portions of the interior walls, HVAC and fire alarm system are in “failing condition.”
The current demilitarization process at Anniston Army Depot is handled at two separate facilities: one for destroying unused arms and one for parts disposal. Weapons being demilitarized are received at a Defense Logistics Agency distribution facility until a sufficient number is accumulated, and then moved to another facility approximately 4 miles away, the agency said.
The Defense Logistics Agency explained that if the new project is not approved, the agency will “expend dwindling sustainment, restoration and modernization dollars” to maintain the facility. Operations would be “decentralized” and “inefficient,” the agency said.
If passed, the 43,744-square-foot project would replace the existing demilitarization facility and include a loading area, transportation/receiving areas, short term storage areas, work areas and personnel support spaces.
Efforts Friday to reach the Defense Logistics Agency for more information were unsuccessful.
Last year, a $5.2 million construction project planned for Anniston Army Depot was postponed after President Donald Trump diverted $3.8 billion in Pentagon funding to construct a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
The move to divert funds came after a five-week federal government shutdown early last year, after Trump’s request for $5.7 billion in border wall funding from Congress was denied.
“Based on the information we received, that project will be funded this year,” said Nathan Hill, the military liaison for the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
Hill said that the project is a step in the process to move the Defense Non-Tactical Generator and Rail Equipment Center from Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, to Anniston Army Depot.
“With that project being approved that movement is on schedule and everything should be complete, based on the information I received, in fiscal year ’21.”